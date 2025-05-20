Three-Star Athlete Sefanaia Alatini Commits to BYU Football
For the second time in as many days, BYU added a commitment to the 2026 class. On Tuesday morning, three-star athlete Sefanaia Alatini committed to BYU. Over the course of his recruitment, Alatini picked up competing offers from Arizona, Cal, Minnesota, Utah, Washington, Cal, San Diego State, and Oregon State among others.
Alatini is listed as an athlete by recruiting services, but he has primarily played safety for St. Francis High School in California. Alatini was high school teammates with 2025 BYU signee Kingston Keanaaina.
Alatini has good length at 6'2 and he is physical against the run. He will likely end up playing safety at the next level, although he could slide up and play linebacker depending on how he develops over the next few years. You can check out his junior film here.
BYU continues to build momentum in its 2026 recruiting class. The Cougars will host some highly-touted recruits on campus over the next two months.