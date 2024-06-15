Three-Star LB Cyrus Polu Takes BYU Official Visit
Three-star linebacker Cyrus Polu is on BYU's campus for an official visit this weekend. Polu, a native of Saint George, Utah, is one of the top five in-state prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Polu is a high three-star recruit and he holds competing offers from Washington, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Michigan State, Oregon State, Stanford, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington State.
The BYU visit is Polu's third out of five scheduled official visits. He has already taken official visits to Arizona State and Washington, and he has an official visits to UCLA and Utah scheduled for next week.
BYU was the first school to offer Polu a scholarship clear back in June of 2022. Since then, the Cougars have a completely new defensive coaching staff led by Jay Hill. Hill and staff have prioritized Polu since they took over in Provo.
Polu has the chance to be a very athletic linebacker at the FBS level. He played safety for Deseret Hills High School last season where he flashed his coverage skills and his ability to tackle in the open field. He even returned a few kickoffs for Desert Hills High School as a junior. He has the requisite frame at 6'2 to play linebacker in college. His experience at safety will serve him well in coverage situations. You can watch his junior highlights here.
Polu's official visit is the first in what will be the most important recruiting week of the Summer for BYU. Next week, the Cougars will host a long list of 2025 prospects for official visits.