Three-Star Safety Matthew Mason to Take BYU Official Visit
Three-star safety and Nevada native Matthew Mason has locked in an official visit to BYU, he announced on social media. Mason will be at BYU from June 12th to June 15th. The Cougars just recently entered the picture in his recruitment - Mason picked up a scholarship offer from BYU earlier this week. Shortly after picking up the offer, he decided to lock in an official visit to Provo.
Mason holds over 20 scholarship offers and he was beginning to narrow in on his finalists when BYU entered the picture. Prior to this week, Mason was planning on taking an official visit to Washington State from June 13-15. After a change in his plans, he will be at BYU.
Mason holds competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, Northwestern, Boise State, Utah State, Oregon State, San Diego State, and UNLV among others. Mason's recruitment really accelerated after a standout season in 2024. He went into the 2024 season with no offers. He tallied over 100 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 18 pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss, 3 blocked kicks, and 2 interceptions.
His standout 2024 season led to his first offer in January from Utah State, and a long list of schools have entered the picture in the last four months.
June will be the most important recruiting month of the year for BYU. The Cougars are scheduled to host groups of official visitors throughout the month.