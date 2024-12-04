Three Things BYU Fans Should Watch For on National Signing Day
Today is national signing day for college football programs across the country. BYU will sign most of its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday morning. Here are three things BYU fans should watch for during the early signing period.
1. Flip watch
Last year, BYU successfully flipped a few players that were committed to other programs. This year, the Cougars have already flipped a few recruits like former Oregon commit Alai Kalaniuvalu and former Stanford commit Siosiua Vete. In terms of flipping players from other schools, most of the hay is already in the barn. Vete and Kalaniuvalu were two of the most notable additions to the class.
However, BYU is pushing to flip at least one more. When it comes to flipping a recruit on national signing day, it's always an uphill battle. It's more likely that BYU just signs the players that are already committed and calls it a day, but it's worth keeping an eye out for a signing day surprise.
2. BYU Needs to Secure Their Own
Just like BYU has been pushing to flip a few commits of other schools, other schools have been looking to do the same to a few BYU commits. The top priority on Wednesday is for BYU to sign all of its 19 commits:
- Alai Kalaniuvalu
- Austin Pay
- LaMason Waller
- Tyler Payne
- Ulavai Fetuli
- Andrew Williams
- Siosiua Vete
- Taani Makasini
- Jackson Doman
- Nolan Keeney
- Blake Bryce
- Cale Breslin
- Kingston Keanaaina
- Kendal Wall
- Sale Fano
- Kelepi Vete
- Tucker Kelleher (already signed early Wednesday AM)
- Vincent Tautua
- Will Walker
3. McKay Madsen Will Push His Decision
One of BYU's top remaining targets, four-star California athlete McKay Madsen, will not sign on Wednesday. Instead, he will push his decision to January and he will sign in February. He told High School On SI that BYU and Oregon are his top two schools at the moment.