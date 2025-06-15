Tight End Parker Ord Commits to BYU Football After Official Visit
BYU continues to end talented tight ends to the future pipeline. On Sunday, Texas native and coveted tight end Parker Ord committed to BYU after taking an official visit. Ord picked BYU over competing offers from Utah, WVU, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Pitt, and Georgia Tech among others.
Ord took an official visit to Utah last weekend. After taking an official visit to BYU, he decided to lock down his recruitment and commit to Kalani Sitake.
Ord is the third tight end of BYU's 2026 recruiting class, joining coveted recruits Brock Harris and Ty Goettsche.
Ord is listed at 6'4 and he has great athleticism as a tight end. He did a lot of his damage after the catch as a junior. Ord was used as a weapon in the screen game last season. He tallied 460 receiving yards on 16.7 yards per catch. You can check out his junior highlights below.
Ord will need to add a little weight before he will be ready for P4 football - he is currently listed at 210 pounds. Once he adds the requisite weight, he has the potential to be a starter for BYU.
Ord's commitment allows BYU to continue the recruiting momentum as it heads into the most important official visit weekend of the year next week. The Cougars will be hosting a variety of coveted recruits, headlined by five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.