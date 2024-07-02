With One Scholarship Left, Kevin Young and BYU Basketball Are Looking to Add Size to the Roster
BYU basketball has had its fair share of success in recent weeks as top recruit after top recruit has committed to the program. Twelve of thirteen scholarship spots are filled, with six returning players and six newcomers. With so much talent and athleticism already on the roster, where will the coaching staff look to fill the remaining spot?
Current scholarship breakdown
Returning players:
1. Trey Stewart
2. Richie Saunders
3. Trevin Knell
4. Dawson Baker
5. Dallin Hall
6. Fousseyni Traore
Newcomers:
1. Elijah Crawford
2. Keba Keita
3. Mawot Mag
4. Brody Kozlowski
5. Egor Demin
6. Kanon Catchings
In a recent interview, Kevin Young outlined his focus for that last spot: "There's a couple areas we could go, but more size is probably where I'm leaning." A lot will depend on what players are available in the coming weeks. Keeping track of potential targets has gotten easier as recruiting has started to slow down after a hot period. Young says that they have "zeroed in" on a few more guys, and have a good idea of where their focus will be.
Young also mentioned the possibility of not using that last scholarship spot - it's an option the coaching staff is currently considering. This could be a wise approach because as the current roster stands, any rotation will have talented players sitting on the bench. Adding another player would bring increased difficulty in distributing minutes and playing time across a group of deserving players.
As it stands, it's fair to say that, on paper, BYU basketball has the talent it needs to have a successful season. Time will tell if the coaching staff decides to use the last scholarship spot. If they do, look for recruiting emphasis on adding size to the roster.