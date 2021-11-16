SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Cal's Climb in the Poll Will Take Time

Cal is 12th in the poll despite winning for the first time on Monday night.

Cal’s first victory of the season on Monday night didn’t sway voters in our SI Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings, who unanimously kept the Bears at the bottom of our poll.

On the heels of four straight losing seasons and an 0-2 start to this year, the Bears took their first step forward with a 75-70 victory over San Diego.

Coach Mark Fox talks in the video above about the Bears’ performance on Monday, when they shot 10 for 15 from the 3-point arc.

UCLA, Oregon and USC retain the top three spots in our rankings from five voters in the SI network of Pac-12 team sites.

The Ducks (2-0) face their first serious challenge tonight when BYU (2-0) pays a visit.

USC was playing at Florida Gulf Coast while Arizona hosts North Dakota State.

SI PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. UCLA (3-0), 60 points (5 first-place votes)

2. Oregon (2-0), 55

3. USC (2-0), 50

4. Arizona (2-0), 43

5. Colorado (3-0), 39

6. Washington State (3-0), 36

7. Oregon State (1-2), 26

8. Arizona State (2-1), 23

9. Utah (3-0), 22

10. Stanford (2-1), 17

11. Washington (2-1),13

12. Cal (1-2), 5

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Oregon State; 6. Colorado; 7. Washington State; 8. Utah; 9. Washington; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Cal

Comment: The Arizona State Sun Devils are still figuring things out on the court, and a prayer of a full court shot from UC Riverside didn’t help. As of now, they’re still a team with questions to answer. No big changes from me this week.

JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Washington State; 5. Arizona; 6. Colorado; 7. Oregon State; 8. Arizona State; 9. Stanford; 10. Utah; 11. Washington; 12. Cal

Comment: There are already some bad losses out there, courtesy of Arizona State and Cal. But this time of year there are always meaningless victories, and Utah and Washington have racked up a few of those already. Good test for Oregon on Tuesday night against BYU. UCLA gets another crack at Gonzaga a week from now.

DYLAN REUBENKING, DUCKS DIGEST

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Colorado; 5. Arizona; 6. Washington State; 7. Utah; 8. Arizona State; 9. Stanford; 10. Oregon State; 11. Washington; 12. California

Comment: UCLA proved it is the best team in the conference with an impressive overtime win over Villanova at Pauley Pavilion. Oregon has looked dominant in both games it's played, including against a very good SMU team. Five teams have already marked a tally in the loss column, including Stanford and Washington, who both lost in embarrassing fashion. Arizona had the best point differential through two games after walloping its two opponents by a combined 83 points.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Colorado; 6. Washington State; 7. Utah; 8. Arizona State; 9. Oregon State; 10. Stanford; 11. Washington; 12. Cal

Comment: UCLA beating a top-four team surely solidified them as the best team in the conference and a true national title contender, but we all already knew that. What the rest of the Pac-12 should really be scared of is the fact that the Bruins allowed Long Beach State to shoot 58% from the field on Monday and UCLA still won by 21 points. Teams can shoot the lights out and still lose big to this team – outscoring the Bruins is going to be quite the tall task this season.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. USC; 4. Arizona; 5. Colorado; 6. Washington State; 7. Arizona State; 8. Oregon State; 9. Stanford; 10. Washington; 11. Utah; 12. Cal

Comment: Washington, a collection of Seattle vagabonds, looks much improved over last year, but that wasn't going to take much. These Huskies will try to play spoiler whenever they can.

