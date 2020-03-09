CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Matt Bradley Named to All-Pac-12 Second Team

Jake Curtis

It was hoped that Cal sophomore Matt Bradley (left in the video) would be named to the 10-man all-Pac-12 first team after his outstanding season, but he was relegated to the second-team all-conference squad announced by the Pac-12 on Monday.

No team had more than one player named to the all-Pac-12 first team, and Cal and Utah were the only teams not to have player named to the first team.

As expected, Payton Pritchard of Oregon was named conference player of the year, but the other awards were somewhat up in the air.

Cal's Mark Fox figured to be in the running for coach of the year after leading a  Cal team picked to finish last in the conference to a 7-11 Pac-12 record. However, the coach of the year honor went to UCLA's Mick Cronin, who took a team that was struggling at midseason to a second-place finish. The Bruins won seven straight games late in the season, and would have shared the conference championship if it had won its final game against USC. The Trojans won that game by two points on a three-pointer by Jonah Mathews with one seond left.

The Pac-12 freshman of the year is Zeke Nnaji of Arizona. 

The defensive player of the year is Tyler Bey of Utah.

The most improved player is Chis Smith of UCLA. 

The sixth man of the year is Arizona State's Alonzo Verge.

Ten players were named to the all-Pac-12 first team

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

CJ Elleby, Washington State

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Chris Smith, UCLA

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Second-team selections:

Timmy Allen, Utah

Tyler Bey, Colorado

Matt Bradley, Cal

Nico Mannion, Arizona

Jonah Mathews, USC

Bradley averaged 17.5 points, which ranked sixth in the league.  He ranked seventh in three-pointers made per game (2.1) and was eighth in three-point percentage (38.6). He did that despite a slow-paced offense that kept the score down, but helped the Bears stay in games. as Bradley notes in the video.

He scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season and has scored in double figures in all but two games. Bradley was named Pac-12 Player of the Week twice, helping Cal to weekend home sweeps over the Washington schools as well as Colorado and Utah.

Cal plays Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: How Long Will It Take Chase Garbers to Grasp New Offense?

Just three practices in it's too early to judge the progress

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Is RB Coach Aristotle Thompson Ready for FBS Level?

Thompson takes over a vital role with the Bears

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball: One Shot Changed the Picture for UCLA, Oregon, USC

What will the results of the conference tournament mean for the Pac-12?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Will Zach Angelillo's Switch to Fullback Make Him a Star?

Offensive system of new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave makes Angelillo valuable

Jake Curtis

by

Cramartin

Cal Football: RB Coach Aristotle Thompson Pleased Angelillo Switched to 'Good Side of Life'

Will energy and enthusiasm of new assistant coach rub off on Cal players?

Jake Curtis

by

Cramartin

Cal Football: Bears Get Another Local Commitment for 2021: DE Akili Calhoun Jr.

Can Cal attract all the best players from the Bay Area?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bill Musgrave Brings Back the Fullback Position

Will the use of a fullback make Cal a more successful offensive team?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Cal-Oregon State Game Thread

Final regular-season game for both teams before next week's Pac-12 tournament

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Will Elijah Hicks Replace Evan Weaver as the Voice of the Team?

Hicks' position has changed, but he remains a passionate player willing to say what he thinks

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: LB Tattersall All the Way Back After Scary Injury

Will redshirt sophomore land the starting spot vacated by Evan Weaver's departure?

Jake Curtis