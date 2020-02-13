ARIZONA (16-7, 6-4) at CAL (10-13, 4-6)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1/810-AM

CAL-ARIZONA HISTORY: Arizona leads 66-31 and has won the past seven meetings. Arizona is 58-21 vs. Cal as a member of the Pac-12. Cal’s most recent victory was 74-73 over a 12th-ranked U of A squad on Jan. 23, 2016 behind 28 points from Jordan Mathews. Prior to that, the Bears hadn’t won since Justin Cobbs delivered a game-winning shot just before buzzer in a 60-58 upset of upset the then-unbeaten No. 1 Wildcats on Feb. 1, 2014.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears had an uneven weekend, playing one of their best games of the season before falling 71-65 at No. 24 Colorado, then losing 60-45 at Utah with an offensive performance that included more turnovers (17) than baskets (16). . . . The Utah game marked the eighth time this season the Bears have scored 54 points or fewer. They average just 62.7 points to rank 335th nationally out of 350 teams. Those troubles are evident in the Bears’ assist numbers, where they are 348th in the NCAA at just 9.3 per game. . . . While Cal is 0-10 away from home, the Bears are 10-3 at Haas, including 4-1 in conference home games. “They’re very good at home,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “At home they play without pressure and with a lot of confidence.” By comparison, the Bears were just 7-9 aat home a year ago. . . . Sophomore guard Matt Bradley ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 17.6 points per game, including 21.0 in five PAc-12 home games. Senior Paris Austin is at 13.0 points in those five outings. . . . With eight games left on their regular-season schedule, the Bears need just one more victory to match the total of five conference victories they had the past two seasons.

ARIZONA STORYLINES: The Wildcats had won three in a row before losing 65-52 at home to UCLA on Saturday in which they had a season-low point total and shot just 25 percent from the field. . . . Arizona is the Pac-12's highest-rated team in the NET computer rankings at No. 11. . . . Arizona is led by the freshmen trio of 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward Zeke Nnaji (16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds), 6-3 point guard Nico Mannion (14.0 points, 5.5 assists) and 6-6 Australian-born guard Josh Green (11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds). The three have combined for 14 games of at least 20 points and Nnaji leads the Pac-12 and is second nationally among freshmen with 11 double-doubles. “Its almost unfair what we’ve asked them to do as freshmen,” Miller said. “But I don’t look at them as freshmen anymore.” . . . The Wildcats are just 2-4 in road games, including wins at the two Washington schools but losses to Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona State in Pac-12 play. . . . Miller said this is one of his better teams in terms of taking care of the ball. Arizona shares the Pac-12 lead with Oregon State for fewest turnovers per game (11.3) and has coughed up an average of just 7.0 the past three games. Miller also praised the team’s improved defensive rebounding, but said the Wildcats have been hurt by inconsistent shooting.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

ARIZONA GAME NOTES: Click here