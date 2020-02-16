ARIZONA STATE (16-8, 7-4) at CAL (10-14, 4-7)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Sunday, 3 p.m.

TV/RADIO: ESPNU/810-AM

CAL-ARIZONA STATE HISTORY: Cal leads 41-40 but ASU has won the past four meetings. The Bears' most recent win over the Sun Devils was a 68-43 road verdict in 2017 that capped a four-game Cal win streak in the series.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears are coming off a 68-52 loss to Arizona on Thursday, their most decisive Pac-12 home defeat. Cal is 10-4 at home this season, but has just two more games on its home court after this one. . . . Sophomore Matt Bradley is sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring (27.7) and third in free-throw accuracy (85.3 percent). A year ago, Bradley assembled his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds against ASU. He has scored in double digits in all but one game (Duke) this season. . . . Cal continues to struggle finding a consistent No. 2 scoring option. Kareem South is second on the squad, averaging 9.2 points per game but he is shooting just 36 percent from the field, 31 percent on 3-point tries. . . . Sophomore big man Andre Kelly has averaged 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past four games while converting 73 percent (19-for-26) over that span. . . . The Bears will need to keep track of the basketball today. They average 13.1 turnovers per game and ASU thrives on taking the ball away.

ARIZONA STATE STORYLINES: The Sun Devils are on a roll, having won four in a row after their 74-69 victory at Stanford on Thursday. They also own wins over Washington, UCLA and USC during that stretch. ASU has not won five straight conference games since the 2008-09 season when they were led by Pac-10 Player of the Year James Harden. . . . ASU is led by junior guard Remy Martin, who was the Pac-12 scoring leader at 19.5 points per game entering play this weekend. Martin has scored 20 points or more 13 times this season, including 24 in a win at Stanford. He also had 24 points and eight assists in the Sun Devils’ victory at Cal last season. . . . Romello White contributes 10.2 points per game and tops the Pac-12 in rebounding at 9.2. . . . Freshman forward Jalen Graham, who averaged 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds off the bench, had a tattoo of Kobe Bryant inked on his right leg hours after the NBA icon died in a helicopter crash last month. . . . The Sun Devils are one of the Pac-12’s worst shooting teams (10th in field-goal percentage at 42.7 and 11th in 3-point accuracy at 31.8 percent) but rank third in scoring at 73.3. Likewise, they are 11th in scoring defense (68.9 points allowed) but first in turnovers created (16.6).

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

ARIZONA STATE GAME NOTES: Click here