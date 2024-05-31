Cal Basketball: 2025 Guard Has Bears Among 4 Finalists
Jovani Ruff, a four-star shooting guard from the recruiting Class of 2025 who has Cal among his four finalists, says he will announce his college choice next Wednesday.
Recruiting website on3 reported Ruff’s plans this week.
A rising senior at Long Beach Poly High School, Ruff’s three other finalists are Kansas, Oregon and USC. He visited Cal last September but has not made official campus visits to any of the other three.
Ruff, a 6-foot-5, 180-pounder, also received offers from Arizona State, LSU, Texas A&M, Nebraska, UCLA, Utah and Washington.
On3 rates Ruff as the No. 41 overall prospect in the Class of ’25, based on using a weighted average of the rankings of four major recruiting sites. Rivals rates him as the nation’s No. 51 prospect.
Ruff scored 27 points including the game-winning 3-pointer in Poly’s 57-54 win over Corona del Mar in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A semifinals. Poly finished 24-8 after losing 53-49 to Marina in the title game.
Jamie Shaw of On3 offers this evaluation of Ruff’s game:
“Jovani Ruff has good positional size with a projectable frame and nice length. He has fluid mobility and an innate sense of where to be off ball. He is a solid cutter and a good off ball defender.
“The jump shot is a question-mark. He is not a catch and shoot threat and the excess movement in his release elongate(s) his shooting stroke off the bounce. Can struggle to get clean looks with solid athletes guarding him.
“I like his defensive instincts. Has quick hands and can move his feet. He is comfortable on the ball, can push the break and get to spots on the half court. A solid athlete. The jump shot and overall shooting is the swing skill. Needs to clean up the load and release.”