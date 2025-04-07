Cal Basketball Assistant Coach Amorrow Morgan Joins Florida State Staff
Florida State announced on Sunday that Cal assistant basketball coach Amorrow Morgan has joined the staff at Florida State.
Morgan, 37, was a Cal assistant in each of Mark Madsen's first two years as the Bears head coach, and Morgan played a key role in signing of Jeremiah Wilkinson. Wilkinson started the final 14 games of the 2024-25 season as a freshman and averaged 19.5 points in those 14 games. He earned ACC sixth man of the year honors before entering the transfer portal and moving on to Georgia.
Morgan now joins the Florida State staff under new head coach Luke Loucks, who was hired by the Seminoles last month to replace Leonard Hamilton, who retired.
Loucks played his college basketball at Florida State and comes back to Florida State and the ACC fafter coaching stints in the NBA. He was an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings the past three seasons after being aan assistant fo the Golden State Warriors for six years.
.