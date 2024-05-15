Cal Basketball: JC Signee Changes His Mind, Re-Opens Recruitment
Junior college All-America forward Jeff Nwankwo, who committed to Cal on April 13 and subsequently signed with the Bears, announced on social media Tuesday he has re-opened his recruitment.
The second of nine transfers landed by Cal coach Mark Madsen in a span of three weeks, Nwankwo is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound junior who played the past two seasons at Cowley Community College in Kansas.
His exit leaves the Bears with two vacant scholarship spots.
Nwankwo averged 18.6 points and 7.6 rebounds and shot 37 percent on 3-pointers to earn first-team NJCAA All-America honors this season.
He missed the first half of his freshman season at Cowley after transferring from Tulane, where he began his college days playing football.
This is not the first time the Lawrence, Kan., native has experienced a change of heart. He signed with Marist after is first season at Cowley, then opted to stay put for his sophomore campaign.