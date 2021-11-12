Cal Basketball Preview: Men Head to UNLV, Women Play at Chase Center

Cal’s men’s and women’s basketball teams play their second games of the season on Saturday.

The Cal men, who lost their opener to UC San Diego, play their first road game when they face UNLV (1-0) in a 5 p.m. game. It may be difficult to see the game live because it is on Stadium TV.

The Golden Bears women’s team, which defeated Sacramento State in its first game, will play a 2:30 p.m. game at San Francisco’s Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. Cal will face San Francisco, which defeated Morgan State 69-53 in its opener and features all-conference guard Ioanna Krimili. That game will be televised by the WCC Network.

Here's our preview on the Cal men's game:

CAL (0-1) at UNLV (1-0)

WHERE: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

WHEN: Saturday, 5 p.m. Pacific time

TV: Stadium TV

RADIO: 810-AM

CAL-UNLV HISTORY: UNLV leads the alltime series 5-3, but Cal has won the last two meetings with the Rebels. Cal beat UNLV 79-75 in their most recent meeting, which was at Cal in the 2019-20 season. In the meeting before that, Cal topped the Rebels 64-61 in a first-round game of the 2013 NCAA tournament in San Jose. Cal and UNLV met for the first time in November 1989, when the Rebels were ranked No. 1. UNLV won that game 101-81.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears are coming off a disappointing performance in their opener, when they lost at home to UC San Diego 80-67 . . . The Bears were without five players in that game because of injuries (Makale Foreman, Jalen Celestine, Monty Bowser, D.J. Thorpe and Marsalis Roberson), and most, if not all, of them are expected to be sidelined for the UNLV game as well . . . The game against UNLV is Cal’s only nonconference game on its opponent’s home court, and the Bears were 1-11 in road games last season . . . Coach Mark Fox is in his third season as Cal’s coach, and he was disappointed in the Bears’ showing in the opener. Grad transfer Jordan Shepherd led Cal with 27 points in that game, and Andre Kelly had 17 points and 12 rebounds. However, Grant Anticevich had just four points on 2-for-10 shooting . . . Fox was particularly upset with the Bears’ defense in the second half, when UCSD scored 47 points on 66.7 percent shooting (12-for-18) . . . Freshman Sam Alajiki played 11 minutes in the opener and recorded three points and two rebounds.

Mark Fox talks about Jordan Shepherd in this video:

UNLV STORYLINES: UNLV was picked to finish seventh in the preseason Mountain West poll, and the Rebels have a new head coach this season, Kevin Kruger, who is the son of retired Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger. . . . UNLV won it opener at home on Wednesday, 64-58, against Gardner-Webb, which was picked to finish third in the Big South South division. Gardner-Webb was within three points with 48 seconds to go, but could not pull off the upset . . . Bryce Hamilton, who was a member of the five-player preseason all-Mountain West team, scored 22 points in the opener, although he was just 8-for-25 from the field. He averaged 17.9 points last season, when the Rebels finished 13-15, including 8-10 in the Mountain West. . . . UNLV will depend heavily on transfers this season as eight players on its roster are transfers from other Division I schools and two others are junior college transfers. Three of the Rebels’ starters in the opener were players who transferred to UNLV in the offseason: Donovan Williams (from Texas), Michael Nuga (Kent State) and Royce Hamm Jr. (Texas). Hamm had 18 points and 17 rebounds against Garner-Webb, although he averaged just 1.9 points for Texas last season. A fourth starter, Josh Baker, transferred from junior college this year . . . UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert was selected as the preseason Mountain West freshman of the year, but he scored just two points in 15 minutes of court time in the opener.

Cover photo of UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

