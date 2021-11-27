Cal Women to Duel Ole Miss in Raising the B.A.R. Championship Game

Cal will face Ole Miss in Saturday’s championship game of the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational at Haas Pavilion after beating Furman 82-73 in a first-round game.

The Rebels (5-1) easily dispatched San Diego State 62-48 in their first-round contest to advance to the title game.

Cal and Ole Miss are meeting for the first time and the matchup will be the first for both teams this season against an opponent from a Power 5 conference.

The Bears are 10-17 all-time vs. current members of the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss is 6-7 against Pac-12 opponents.

Tipoff is 3 p.m.

Cal, which has moved beyond last year’s 1-16 campaign, most recently started 5-0 or better in 2018-19, when the Bears won their first nine games before losing to top-ranked UConn.

Freshman guard Jayda Curry led the Bears with 26 points, 20 of them in the second half and five points coming in the final 2:05 as Cal repelled Furman’s comeback. The Paladins rallied from a 25-point deificit to get as close as four points before the Bears secured the win.

Cailyn Crocker contributed 17 points and six assists and Evelien Lutje Schipholt had 18 points and 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season, her third in a row.

Curry leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 22.8 points and shooting just under 41 percent on 3’s. Lutje Schipholt (14.6 points, conference-leading 11.0 rebounds) and Crocker (12.4 points, 3.8 assists) also provided double-figure scoring.

Ole Miss is led by 6-foot-5 senior center Shakira Austin (13.2 points,10.5 rebounds), who had 24 points and 10 rebounds against SDSU.

Madison Scott, a 6-1 sophomore forward is the Rebels’ only other double-digit scorer at 12.5 points per game.

Ole Miss boats a plus-10.5 rebound margin but is a poor 3-point shooting team, covering just 27 percent. Cal has a plus-9.6 margin on the boards and converted 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Cover photo of Jayda Curry by Chris Leung

