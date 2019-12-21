Cal (6-5) takes on Boston College (7-5) of the Atlantic Coast Conference today at the Chase Center in the inaugural Al Attles Classic, a college baseball quadruple-header in San Francisco.

The Bears are 6-1 at home but still are seeking their first victory outside of Haas Pavilion. They lost to Duke and Texas at Madison Square Garden, the dropped road games to USF and Santa Clara.

Cal is 0-2 all-time against Boston College.

The Cal-BC matchup is the second of four games scheduled for Chase today.

Stanford and San Diego played the first game of the first session. The building then will be cleared before Arizona and St. Johns's tip off at 7 p.m. in the first game of the second session. The evening concludes with Saint Mary's against Nevada at 9 p.m.

Cal is experiencing the growing pains everyone - including first-year coach Mark Fox - knew were coming. They are not scoring or defending as well as they need to, but they have been more than solid in one key area: turnovers.

The Bears have given up just 14 total turnovers the past two games, with six against Fresno State and eight vs. Saint Mary's.

