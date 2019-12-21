CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Boston College Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

Cal (6-5) takes on Boston College (7-5) of the Atlantic Coast Conference today at the Chase Center in the inaugural Al Attles Classic, a college baseball quadruple-header in San Francisco.

The Bears are 6-1 at home but still are seeking their first victory outside of Haas Pavilion. They lost to Duke and Texas at Madison Square Garden, the dropped road games to USF and Santa Clara.

Cal is 0-2 all-time against Boston College. 

The Cal-BC matchup is the second of four games scheduled for Chase today.

Stanford and San Diego played the first game of the first session. The building then will be cleared before Arizona and St. Johns's tip off at 7 p.m. in the first game of the second session. The evening concludes with Saint Mary's against Nevada at 9 p.m.

Cal is experiencing the growing pains everyone - including first-year coach Mark Fox - knew were coming. They are not scoring or defending as well as they need to, but they have been more than solid in one key area: turnovers. 

The Bears have given up just 14 total turnovers the past two games, with six against Fresno State and eight vs. Saint Mary's.

Check back for in-game updates.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derryck Thornton will lead Boston College against Cal

Jeff Faraudo

Cal tries for its first victory away from home on Saturday against Boston College

Cal Football: Jaylinn Hawkins Graduates Saturday; Practice Altered to Accommodate

Jake Curtis

Bears safety will walk in Saturday morning ceremony. Several Cal players are graduating in December

Cal Football: Cam Bynum Faces Tough Choice -- Stay or Go Pro

Jake Curtis

Bears cornerback will delay decision until after bowl game

Cal Footbal: Bears RB coach Nick Edwards Joins Baldwin's Cal Poly Staff

Jake Curtis

Another vacancy Justin Wilcox needs to fill

Cal Women's Basketball: No. 14 Kentucky Will Challenge Bears' Win Streak

Jake Curtis

Cal enters Saturday's home game having won seven in a row

Nate Rutchena will join this group in Cal's 2020 recruiting class

Jeff Faraudo

Nate Rutchena of Monte Vista High in Danville becomes Cal's second Bay Area recruit

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Completes Sweep of First-Team All-America Honors

Jake Curtis

The final squad to tab Bears linebacker was the Football Writers Association of America

Chris Petersen will coach his final game for Washington against former school Boise State

Jeff Faraudo

There are 40 bowl games and here are our picks for the first eight of them

Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about the 2020 recruiting class

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's 2020 football signing class is ranked fifth in the Pac-12 by a pair of recruiting services.

Cal Football: WR Jordan Duncan "Excused" for Personal Reasons

Jake Curtis

It's unclear whether he will play in the Redbox Bowl. Search for offensive coordinator continues