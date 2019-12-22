Cal coach Mark Fox took home a lump of coal from the Al Attles Classic at the Chase Center on Saturday afternoon.

Asked if the Bears’ 64-60 loss to Boston College in front of an announced crowd of 6,209 was an easier swallow because the team played well in stretches, the Bears’ first-year coach paused before going into Scrooge mode.

“No . . . I’ll be honest, my family’s Christmas is probably ruined unless I leave the house.

“That’s not what we came here to do," Fox said. "I know we’re going to have to go through the fire. And I know we have limitations. And I know we have a lot to learn.

“That doesn't mean I have to be happy about what happened because I’m not. Because we can be better. And I’m going to push them to be better.”

The Bears (6-6), coming off back-to-back eight-win seasons, were good enough to build leads of 13 points in the first half and 11 points with 10 minutes left.

But they walked out of the Warriors’ fancy new digs still winless in five tries away from home after giving the game away to the Eagles (8-5), a team picked to finish 13th in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference.

Cal had a 37-29 rebounding edge, a 36-16 edge in points in the paint and a 22-13 advantage in points off turnovers . . . and still lost.

It wasn’t enough, Fox said because the Bears had an “offensive burp” in the first half and a “defensive burp” in the second half.

Those were defined by missing six of their first nine free throws and fouling the Eagles so often they shot 28 free throws, making 21 of them.

“We just have to play more complete basketball to beat a well-coached team,” Fox said.

Matt Bradley had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bears, also four of their 16 turnovers.

Asked if he was frustrated by the outcome, Bradley said, “I should have made sure we finished this game out. That didn’t happen and I’m disappointed in myself. I feel like I could have done a way better job.”

Fox, who has been tough on his players at times after games this season, tried to boost Bradley after this one. He said the sophomore guard and leading scorer “has done an unbelievable job” this season and remarked about his commitment to do improve.

“He’s frustrated because he didn’t play as well as he wanted to play,” Fox said. “But that frustration will allow him to grow and lead our team. I was proud of Matt.”

Fox also was pleased with the performance of freshman center Lars Thiemann, who came off the bench to provide eight points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot in 22 minutes. He had a team-best plus-10 rating on the plus/minus system.

“He came in and did a nice job,” Fox said. “I thought he was effective. He really made a step forward today.”

The Bears trailed 58-54 when Kareem South scored on a drive to the basket with 4:43 left. Cal then turned the ball over on three straight possessions but the Eagles couldn't take advantage until Jared Hamilton made a pair of free throws with 3:03 left.

Thiemann cut the margin in half with a tip-in and Bradley scored on a drive to knot the score at 58-all with 1:50 left,

Cal then left Jairus Hamilton wide open and he swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:34 left. Paris Austin made it 61-60 with a short jumper at 1:15.

Austin got a steal for the Bears, then gave it back before Derryck Thornton - the former USC guard - made two free throws to push the margin to 63-60 with 38.2 seconds left.

The Bears struggled to get a good 3-point look on their final possession and South's quick, off-balance attempt from beyond the arc missed with 10 seconds left.

Jay Heath made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds left to ice the outcome.

"We just didn't play 40 minutes," Fox said, echoing the comments he made a week ago after a home loss to Saint Mary's. "You can’t play 34 or 36 minutes and win."

Cal closes its non-conference schedule on Sunday, Dec. 29 at home against Harvard.

PRE-GAME: Cal (6-5) takes on Boston College (7-5) of the Atlantic Coast Conference today at the Chase Center in the inaugural Al Attles Classic, a college baseball quadruple-header in San Francisco.

The Bears are 6-1 at home but still are seeking their first victory outside of Haas Pavilion. They lost to Duke and Texas at Madison Square Garden, the dropped road games to USF and Santa Clara.

Cal is 0-2 all-time against Boston College.

The Cal-BC matchup is the second of four games scheduled for Chase today.

Stanford and San Diego played the first game of the first session. The building then will be cleared before Arizona and St. Johns's tip off at 7 p.m. in the first game of the second session. The evening concludes with Saint Mary's against Nevada at 9 p.m.

Cal is experiencing the growing pains everyone - including first-year coach Mark Fox - knew were coming. They are not scoring or defending as well as they need to, but they have been more than solid in one key area: turnovers.

The Bears have given up just 14 total turnovers the past two games, with six against Fresno State and eight vs. Saint Mary's.

Check back for in-game updates.

CAL STARTING LINEUP: The Bears will go with the same five players they have started in recent games -- Paris Austin, Kareem South and Matt Bradley at guard, Grant Anticevich at forward and Andre Kelly at center.

15:46 1st H: Neither team has worked out the kinks offensively so far. Cal is shooting 3-for-5 but has a pair of turnovers. BC has made 2-for-7. Cal 6, BC 6.

11:57 1st H: The Bears trailed 10-6 when they assembled an 8-0 run, triggered by a putback from Anticevich. Freshman Lars Thiemann scored consecutive layups and South converted a drive through the lane and the Bears had forged a four-point lead. Cal shooting 58 percent, BC 36 percent. The Eagles also have five turnovers, which Cal has transformed into eight points. Cal 14, BC 10.

7:15 1st H: Cal's run reached 15-0 when Bradley hit a 3-pointer for a 21-10 lead with 8:36 left. Bradley scored the final seven points during the run, while the Eagles went 0-for-5 from the field and turned the ball over six times. Bradley has nine points and two assists and Thiemann has six points. Cal is shooting 52 percent, BC 33 percent, including 1-for-7 on threes, with eight turnovers. Cal 23, BC 12.

3:48 1st H: The Bears led 25-12 after a pair of FTs by Austin with 7:15 left but they haven't scored since. BC is on a 6-0 run and Cal has missed its past four shots to dip to 40 percent. The Bears need to close the half strong to rescue the early momentum they established. Cal 25, BC 18.

HALFTIME: Cal 29, Boston College 26. The Bears went the final 7:42 of the half without a field goal and allowed the Eagles to trim a 13-point deficit to three by halftime. Cal missed its final seven field-goal attempts to finish the first half shooting 39 percent. The Bears were 1-for-9 on threes and 6-for-13 from the FT line. The Eagles shot just 32 percent from the field in the half but Cal continued to foul them over the final 6 minutes of the half, and BC's 11-for-17 effort at the foul line fueled their comeback. Coach Mark Fox did not agree with every foul call and -- for the second straight game -- was whistled for a technical foul with 19 seconds left in the period. Bradley scored 10 points for Cal and Thiemann came off the bench to contribute six points and seven rebounds. Jairus Hamilton leads the Eagles with 10 points.

15:25 2nd H: Bradley has four points in the half, but the Eagles aren't going away. The two teams are a combined 3-for-20 from the 3-point arc. Cal 35, BC 33.

11:58 2nd H: Cal stretching out the lead again. The Bears are on an 8-2 run, triggered by a 3-pointer from South and capped by a layup by Andre Kelly off a pass from South. Cal continues to thrive scoring off BC's mistakes, scoring 22 points after the Eagles' 13 turnovers. Cal 46, BC 37.

7:30 2nd H: Cal's second-half lead reached 11 points twice, most recently 50-39 when Juhwan Harris-Dyson scored a layup with 10:10 left. Since then, the Eagles have outscored Cal 13-2 to all into a tie. Julian Richwain has fueled the BC comeback, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a long jumper -- all in a span of 100 seconds. Cal 52, BC 52.

3:49 2nd H: BC has outscored Cal 19-6 since the Bears held a 50-39 lead but now neither team seems determined to take charge. The game's past four possessions have resulted in three turnovers and a missed 3-pointer. Bradley has 19 points and 8 rebounds for also 4 turnovers for the Bears. BC 56, Cal 54.