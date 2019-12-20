CAL (6-5) vs. BOSTON COLLEGE (7-5)

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco

WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

WHAT: Al Attles Classic (Stanford vs. San Diego, noon; Arizona vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Nevada, 9 p.m.)

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-BOSTON COLLEGE HISTORY: Boston College leads 2-0. The Eagles won 68-48 on Nov. 28, 2010, and 65-51 on Dec. 29, 1997.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears will try for the fifth time this season to win outside of Haas Pavilion. They are 0-4 away from home, losing to Duke and Texas at Madison Square Garden, and on the road against USF and Santa Clara, all four games decided by double-digit margins. . . . Sophomore guard Matt Bradley leads Cal and is ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Bradley, who ranks third in the conference in free-throw accuracy (.902), is scoring 20.5 points per game in Cal’s six victories, just 13.6 in their five defeats. . . . The only other Cal player in the top-30 in conference scoring is senior guard Kareem South, 26th at 11.4 per game. . . . The Bears are last in the Pac-12 in scoring (66.6 points), scoring defense (70.2) and rebounding margin (minus-1.9).

BOSTON COLLEGE STORYLINES: The Eagles have won three in a row, including a 73-72 victory at Notre Dame. That followed a four-game losing streak. . . . BC is led by senior guard Derryck Thornton, a graduate transfer from USC, who averages 14.2 points and 3.9 assists. Thornton had 13 points and 12 assists against Cal a year ago. . . . In the past two games, against Albany and Central Connecticut, junior forward Stefan Mitchell had 28 points, 25 rebounds, five assists and 11 steals, making him just the third Division I basketball player since 1996 to post those totals over two games. . . . The Eagles have struggled on the boards and rank 14th in the ACC in rebounding margin at minus-4.1. . . . BC was picked to finish 13th in the 15-team ACC. . . . Jim Christian, in his sixth year as coach at BC, is 69-105 with just one winning season. . . . The Eagles have not qualified for the NCAA tournament since 2009, when they made it for the seventh time in nine years.

BOSTON COLLEGE GAME NOTES: Click here