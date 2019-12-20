CalMaven
Cal Basketball: Bears Take on Boston College in Al Attles Classic at Chase Center

Cal fans may recognize Boston College guard Derryck Thornton from his USC days.Photo by Paul Rutherford, USA Today
Jeff Faraudo

CAL (6-5) vs. BOSTON COLLEGE (7-5)

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco

WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

WHAT: Al Attles Classic (Stanford vs. San Diego, noon; Arizona vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Nevada, 9 p.m.)

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-BOSTON COLLEGE HISTORY: Boston College leads 2-0. The Eagles won 68-48 on Nov. 28, 2010, and 65-51 on Dec. 29, 1997.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears will try for the fifth time this season to win outside of Haas Pavilion. They are 0-4 away from home, losing to Duke and Texas at Madison Square Garden, and on the road against USF and Santa Clara, all four games decided by double-digit margins. . . . Sophomore guard Matt Bradley leads Cal and is ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Bradley, who ranks third in the conference in free-throw accuracy (.902), is scoring 20.5 points per game in Cal’s six victories, just 13.6 in their five defeats. . . . The only other Cal player in the top-30 in conference scoring is senior guard Kareem South, 26th at 11.4 per game. . . . The Bears are last in the Pac-12 in scoring (66.6 points), scoring defense (70.2) and rebounding margin (minus-1.9).

BOSTON COLLEGE STORYLINES: The Eagles have won three in a row, including a 73-72 victory at Notre Dame. That followed a four-game losing streak. . . . BC is led by senior guard Derryck Thornton, a graduate transfer from USC, who averages 14.2 points and 3.9 assists. Thornton had 13 points and 12 assists against Cal a year ago. . . . In the past two games, against Albany and Central Connecticut, junior forward Stefan Mitchell had 28 points, 25 rebounds, five assists and 11 steals, making him just the third Division I basketball player since 1996 to post those totals over two games. . . . The Eagles have struggled on the boards and rank 14th in the ACC in rebounding margin at minus-4.1. . . . BC was picked to finish 13th in the 15-team ACC. . . . Jim Christian, in his sixth year as coach at BC, is 69-105 with just one winning season. . . . The Eagles have not qualified for the NCAA tournament since 2009, when they made it for the seventh time in nine years.

BOSTON COLLEGE GAME NOTES: Click here

