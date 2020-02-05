Cal Basketball: Bears Hope to End Road Woes Against No. 24 Colorado

Cal has lost all eight games it has played away from Haas Pavilion this season, and the Bears hope to rectify that this week, when they play road games against 24th-ranked Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Saturday.

Here is the key information about Thursday’s game:

CAL (10-11, 4-4) AT NO. 24 COLORADO (17-5, 6-3)

WHERE: CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado

WHEN: Thursday, 5 p.m. Pacific time (6 p.m. Mountain time)

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-COLORADO HISTORY: Colorado leads the series against Cal 17-15, and the Buffaloes have won the last four meetings between the teams. Cal’s most recent game against Colorado came in last season’s Pac-12 tournament, when the Buffaloes recorded a 56-51 victory to end the Bears’ season. Cal hasn't won in Boulder since Feb. 12, 2015, when the Bears topped Colorado 68-61.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears have yet to win a game away from Haas Pavilion this season. They have an 0-5 record on their opponent’s home court and are 0-3 in neutral-site games. (Cal coach Mark Fox discusses the road issues in the video above.) The Bears were 1-14 in games played away from home last season . . . Cal is coming off a 69-67 victory over Oregon State and has won two of its past three games . . . The Bears are looking for their first win over a ranked opponent since last February’s defeat of No. 25 Washington. Cal is seeking its first road win over a ranked foe since Jan. 8, 2017, when the Bears handed No. 25 USC a 74-73 loss. . . . Matt Bradley leads the Bears in scoring at 17.9 points per game, and in the past two games he scored 25 points in the loss to Oregon and 23 points in the win over Oregon State . . . The Bears have already won more games (10) than they did in either of the past two seasons, and a fifth Pac-12 victory Thursday would match the number of conference wins they had in the past two seasons combined. . . . The Bears have done pretty well in close games, as three of their four conference wins have come by margins of three points or fewer. . . Cal ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 63.4 points.

COLORADO STORYLINES: The Buffaloes are coming off an impressive 78-57 road victory over USC, and a win against Cal would put Colorado in a tie for first place in the Pac-12. . . . Colorado was not ranked in preseason but has been in the AP top-25 for most of the regular season. The Buffaloes dropped four spots this week to their current No. 24 slot . . . Colorado is 10-2 at home, with those two losses coming against Northern Iowa and Oregon State. . . . Colorado has two standout players – point guard McKinley Wright IV, who does a little bit of everything (13.4 points, 5.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds), and guard/forward Tyler Bey (13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds). Wright, who is one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, had 12 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in the win over USC on Saturday. . .The Buffaloes rank second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 62.0 points per game, and are seventh in scoring offense at 72.2 points. . . . The Buffaloes get to the foul line often and rank second in the conference in foul shots made.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here