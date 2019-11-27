Facing No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden netted a predictable result.

Taking on UC Davis at Haas Pavilion should do the same.

A week after losing by 35 points to the Blue Devils — royalty of the sport — the Bears will be expected to flex their Pac-12 muscle tonight against a visitor from the Big West Conference.

Cal (4-2) will try to halt its two-game skid - having also lost to Texas in NYC — against the Aggies (2-5), who have never beaten their cousins from Berkeley.

The Bears are 32-0 all-time against Davis.

We won’t find out tonight if Cal has grown from its experience against Duke and Texas and might be better prepared to take on elite-level competition going forward.

But we’ll hopefully see an offense that moves the ball more efficiently and creates inside and outside scoring opportunities. And a defense that rebounds the ball more effectively, limiting the Aggies’ second-chance opportunities.

CAL'S STARTING LINEUP: Coach Mark Fox will go with his usual starting five - guards Joel Brown, Kareem South and Matt Bradley, forward Grant Anticevich and center Lars Thiemann.

15:04 1st H: The Bears made their first 5 shots and 6 of their first 7, led by Kareem South, who is 3-for-3 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and already has seven points. Matt Bradley also with a 3-pointer. Cal 14, UC Davis 7.

7:49 1st H: Cal taking charge. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bradley and Anticevich push the Bears into a 13-point lead. Cal is shooting 78.6 percent (11-for-14), including 4-for-4 from the 3-point arc. Davis is shooting 29 percent (5-for-17). Cal 27, Davis 14.

3:11 1st H: Bradley has not missed - he's 4-for-4 from the field, three of those from the 3-point arc. He has a game-high 11 points. But he's also on the bench with two fouls - both of them charges. South also has 11 points and the Bears continue to shoot extremely well -- 73.7 percentile (14-for-19). They have made all five of their 3's. But they do have eight turnovers, and Mark Fox won't be thrilled with that. Davis is converting just 25 percent (6-for-24) and has made only 1 of its 8 attempts from the arc. Cal 34, Davis 16.