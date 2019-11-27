Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: UC Davis Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

Facing No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden netted a predictable result.

Taking on UC Davis at Haas Pavilion should do the same.

A week after losing by 35 points to the Blue Devils — royalty of the sport — the Bears will be expected to flex their Pac-12 muscle tonight against a visitor from the Big West Conference.

Cal (4-2) will try to halt its two-game skid - having also lost to Texas in NYC — against the Aggies (2-5), who have never beaten their cousins from Berkeley.

The Bears are 32-0 all-time against Davis.

We won’t find out tonight if Cal has grown from its experience against Duke and Texas and might be better prepared to take on elite-level competition going forward.

But we’ll hopefully see an offense that moves the ball more efficiently and creates inside and outside scoring opportunities. And a defense that rebounds the ball more effectively, limiting the Aggies’ second-chance opportunities.

CAL'S STARTING LINEUP: Coach Mark Fox will go with his usual starting five - guards Joel Brown, Kareem South and Matt Bradley, forward Grant Anticevich and center Lars Thiemann.

15:04 1st H: The Bears made their first 5 shots and 6 of their first 7, led by Kareem South, who is 3-for-3 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and already has seven points. Matt Bradley also with a 3-pointer. Cal 14, UC Davis 7.

7:49 1st H: Cal taking charge. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bradley and Anticevich push the Bears into a 13-point lead. Cal is shooting 78.6 percent (11-for-14), including 4-for-4 from the 3-point arc. Davis is shooting 29 percent (5-for-17). Cal 27, Davis 14.

3:11 1st H: Bradley has not missed - he's 4-for-4 from the field, three of those from the 3-point arc. He has a game-high 11 points. But he's also on the bench with two fouls - both of them charges. South also has 11 points and the Bears continue to shoot extremely well -- 73.7 percentile (14-for-19). They have made all five of their 3's. But they do have eight turnovers, and Mark Fox won't be thrilled with that. Davis is converting just 25 percent (6-for-24) and has made only 1 of its 8 attempts from the arc. Cal 34, Davis 16.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Bears Beat Stanford 24-20, End 9-Game Losing Streak in Big Game

Jake Curtis
3 1

Cal finishes regular season next week at UCLA

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Was 'Kinda Dying,' But Wasn't Missing The Big Game

Jeff Faraudo
1

Although he was sick with the flu, Weaver joked that only the loss of a limb would have kept him out of the Big Game

Cal Football: Chase Garbers -- The Man Who Ended Bears' Big Game Losing Streak

Jake Curtis
1

Bears knock off Stanford 24-20 for first Big Game win since 2009

Cal Football: 122nd Big Game - Garbers Makes Big Plays as Bears Prevail, 24-20

Jeff Faraudo
1

Cal and Stanford are meeting in the 122nd Big Game, with bowl teams still hoping for bowl eligibility

Pac-12 Notebook: Utah Is the Last CFP Hope

Jake Curtis
1 0

Oregon eliminated itself from College Football Playoff contention

Cal Football: Bowl Projections -- Redbox Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl Most Likely Destinations

Jake Curtis
0

A lot of shuffling can still take place before the bowl berths are announced

Cal Basketball: Vernon Carey Dominates, Duke Overpowers Bears, 87-52

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal is among eight schools that have played Duke more than once and own a winning record. That could change tonight.

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Top San Diego State, No. 20 Arkansas Next for Cal

Jake Curtis
0

Cal improves to 2-2 with second straight win. Bears host Arkansas on Sunday

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears Face No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden

Jeff Faraudo
0

The Golden Bears are a 19-point underdog in this early-season battle of unbeatens.

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears' All-Time History Against No. 1-Ranked Teams

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal, which faces No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, is 3-25 all-time vs. top-ranked opponents. The Bears have never beaten a No. 1 outside the Bay Area.