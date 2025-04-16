Cal Forward Spencer Mahoney Enters Transfer Portal
Forward Spencer Mahoney, who played one season at Cal after transferring from Washington State, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-9 Spencer played in 27 games, all off the bench, as a redshirt freshman for Cal in 2024-25. He averaged 6.3 minutes, 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds. He attempted 46 shots, and 30 of them were three-point attempts, and he made 30.0% of his shots from long range.
His best game came against Mercyhurst when he scored eight points and went 2-for-3 on three-pointers. Spencer received his most playing time against San Diego State, when he was on the floor for 17 minutes and scored three points.
Spencer redshirted his only season at Washington State in 2023-24.
Spencer is the sixth Cal player to enter the transfer portal, joining Devin Curtis, Jeremiah Wilkinson(Georgia), BJ Omot (Minnesota), Joshua Ola-Joseph and guard Christian Tucker.
