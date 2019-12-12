Cal Maven
Cal has played four of its past five games away from Haas Pavilion, and the Bears (5-4) lost all four of those.

They are back home tonight against Fresno State (2-6), hoping friendly territory will help get them back on track.

Cal began the season 4-0, all at home, then trekked to New York City's Madison Square Garden for two challenging against Duke and Texas. After two decisive losses, the Bears returned home and beat UC Davis.

But last week sent them on the road again - albeit in the Bay Area - and they absorbed double-digit losses to USF and Santa Clara.

Unbeaten at Haas, Cal is averaging 74.8 points in its five home games. But outside the Berkeley city limits the Bears are 0-4 and averaging 53.3 points.

This is the fourth game in a stretch of 10 all played on Bay Area turf. Cal is at home Saturday night against Saint Mary's, played Boston College at San Francisco's Chase Center on Dec. 21. then faces Harvard at home on Dec. 29. 

The Bears open the Pac-12 Conference schedule on Jan. 2 at Stanford, then play the Washington schools at home the following weekend.

Check back for game updates.

Cal Football: Or Should I say Cal State Football -- the Redbox Name Snafu

Jake Curtis

Bowl's merchadising mistake provides foodder for wags

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Sophomore Matt Bradley says there is time to fix Cal's problems

Jeff Faraudo

Cal is struggling on offense and defense but sophomore guard Matt Bradley says he is trying to avoid being frustrated. The issues are fixable, he says, and there is time to make the improvements before the start of Pac-12 play.

Cal Football: Bears OC Beau Baldwin Reportedly Will Become Cal Poly's Head Coach

Jake Curtis

No announcement yet from Cal or Cal Poly regarding Bears offensive coordinator

Cal Football: First Look at Bears' Redbox Bowl Foe, Illinois; Cal Favored by 6 Points

Jeff Faraudo

Illinois has qualified for its first bowl game since 2014. The Illini will face Cal in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara.

Cal Football: Bears Linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo Reportedly Arrested

Jake Curtis

Sophomore Ogunbanjo had been suspended from the team earlier this season

Cal Football: Why Is Point Spread for Redbox Bowl Increasing?

Jake Curtis

Bears favored by 6 1/2 points as of Monday morning

Cal Football: Bears Will Face Illinois in Redbox Bowl -- It' Official

Jake Curtis

Sunday's annoucement puts Bears in Santa Clara in Dec. 30 game

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is excited about playing in the Redbox Bowl

Jeff Faraudo

The nation's two leading tacklers will be on the field at Levi's Stadium when Cal and Illinois meet in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

Coach Justin Wilcox says Cal should expect a bowl bid every year

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the Bears' invitation to the Redbox Bowl is something the program should expect on a regular basis.