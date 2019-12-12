Cal has played four of its past five games away from Haas Pavilion, and the Bears (5-4) lost all four of those.

They are back home tonight against Fresno State (2-6), hoping friendly territory will help get them back on track.

Cal began the season 4-0, all at home, then trekked to New York City's Madison Square Garden for two challenging against Duke and Texas. After two decisive losses, the Bears returned home and beat UC Davis.

But last week sent them on the road again - albeit in the Bay Area - and they absorbed double-digit losses to USF and Santa Clara.

Unbeaten at Haas, Cal is averaging 74.8 points in its five home games. But outside the Berkeley city limits the Bears are 0-4 and averaging 53.3 points.

This is the fourth game in a stretch of 10 all played on Bay Area turf. Cal is at home Saturday night against Saint Mary's, played Boston College at San Francisco's Chase Center on Dec. 21. then faces Harvard at home on Dec. 29.

The Bears open the Pac-12 Conference schedule on Jan. 2 at Stanford, then play the Washington schools at home the following weekend.

Check back for game updates.