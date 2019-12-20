Cal Women's Basketball: No. 14 Kentucky Will Challenge Bears' Win Streak

CAL (7-2) vs. NO. 14 KENTUCKY (10-1)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.

LIVE STREAM: Click here https://pac-12.com/live/university-california

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears are riding a seven-game win streak and are 6-0 at home after getting past Santa Clara 69-65 at Haas Pavilion last Saturday. . . Cal is looking for its second win over a ranked team after knocking off 20th-ranked Arkansas 84-80 on Nov. 24 at Haas Pavilion. . . Jaelyn Brown leads the Bears in scoring at 15.2 points per game. . . . Freshman Evelien Lutje Schipholt scored a career-high 19 points against Santa Clara and scored nine consecutive Cal points during the Bears rally late in the fourth quarter.

KENTUCKY STORYLINES: Kentucky lost to seventh-ranked Louisville, 67-66, last Sunday, snapping the Wildcats’ 10-game winning streak to start the season. . . . Wildcats sophomore Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 26 points, and she is averaging a team-high 20.2 points this season after being the national freshman of the year last season.