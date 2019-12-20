CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Women's Basketball: No. 14 Kentucky Will Challenge Bears' Win Streak

Jake Curtis

 CAL (7-2) vs. NO. 14 KENTUCKY (10-1)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.

LIVE STREAM: Click here https://pac-12.com/live/university-california

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears are riding a seven-game win streak and are 6-0 at home after getting past Santa Clara 69-65 at Haas Pavilion last Saturday. . . Cal is looking for its second win over a ranked team after knocking off 20th-ranked Arkansas 84-80 on Nov. 24 at Haas Pavilion. . . Jaelyn Brown leads the Bears in scoring at 15.2 points per game. . . . Freshman Evelien Lutje Schipholt scored a career-high 19 points against Santa Clara and scored nine consecutive Cal points during the Bears rally late in the fourth quarter.

KENTUCKY STORYLINES: Kentucky lost to seventh-ranked Louisville, 67-66, last Sunday, snapping the Wildcats’ 10-game winning streak to start the season. . . . Wildcats sophomore Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 26 points, and she is averaging a team-high 20.2 points this season after being the national freshman of the year last season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derryck Thornton will lead Boston College against Cal

Jeff Faraudo

Cal tries for its first victory away from home on Saturday against Boston College

Cal Football: Cam Bynum Faces Tough Choice -- Stay or Go Pro

Jake Curtis

Bears cornerback will delay decision until after bowl game

Nate Rutchena will join this group in Cal's 2020 recruiting class

Jeff Faraudo

Nate Rutchena of Monte Vista High in Danville becomes Cal's second Bay Area recruit

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Completes Sweep of First-Team All-America Honors

Jake Curtis

The final squad to tab Bears linebacker was the Football Writers Association of America

Chris Petersen will coach his final game for Washington against former school Boise State

Jeff Faraudo

There are 40 bowl games and here are our picks for the first eight of them

Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about the 2020 recruiting class

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's 2020 football signing class is ranked fifth in the Pac-12 by a pair of recruiting services.

Cal Football: WR Jordan Duncan "Excused" for Personal Reasons

Jake Curtis

It's unclear whether he will play in the Redbox Bowl. Search for offensive coordinator continues

Cal Football: Recruiting Trail Stories -- From Church Drums to Uno to Malasadas

Jake Curtis

Justin Wilcox talks about the adventures of visiting recruits

Cal Football: Running List of Signees for Class of 2020

Jake Curtis

Names have been rolling in all day

Cal's 2020 recruiting class appears to be an "upgrade," one expert suggests

Jeff Faraudo

Four-star tight end D’Andre Rogers will get the headlines, but recruiting expert Brandon Huffman says the 24-player class Cal is expected to sign is an overall upgrade