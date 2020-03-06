CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Cal-Oregon Game Thread

Jake Curtis

Cal is on the road against an Oregon team that is 15-0 at home and needs to win its final two games against Cal and Stanford to assure itself of at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-seasob title.

Oregon started the day a half-game behind first-place UCLA, which plays at USC on Saturday.

That makes things difficult for the Bears, who have won just one road game this season (Washington State). But the Bears come into Thursday's game on a two-game winning streak, having defeated nationally ranked Colorado and Utah in their final two home games last week.

The Ducks (22-7 overall, 11-5 Pac-12 before Thursday's action) are the only ranked team in the Pac-12, entering Thursday's game with a No. 13 ranking. They also have the presumptive Pac-12 player of the year in Payton Pritchard, but they are without Chris Duarte.

The Bears (13-16, 7-9 before Thursday) counter with the Pac-12 player of the week -- Matt Bradley, who scored 26 points in the upset of Colorado and 21 in the win lover Utah.

Oregon beat Cal 77-72 in Berkeley back on Jan. 30. Pritchard had 21 points in that game, and Bradley had 25.

The Bears entered the game have a mathematical chance to finish with a .500 record in Pac-12 plays. The Bears finish off the regular season on Saturday afternoon at Oregon State. Cal beat the Beavers in Berkeley earlier this season.

The Pac-12 tournament starts next week in Las Vegas. Cal started the day holding the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament, although that could change based on this week's results.

Follow along as we provide updates during the game, which begins at 8 p.m.

Cal starting lineup: G Paris Austin, G Kareem South, G Matt Bradley, F Grant Anticevich, F D.J. Thorpe.

Oregon starting lineup: G Will Richardson, G Payton Pritchard, G Anthony Mathis, F Shakur Juiston, F Chandler Lawson

18:45 first half: Oregon mades its first two shots, and Matt Bradley responds with a three-pointer. Oregon 4, Cal 3.

13:28 first half: Oregon made 7 of its first 9 shots, and Payton Pritchard has five points, including a long three-pointer.  Anticevich has five for Cal. Oregon 16, Cal 10.

10:58 first half: Pritchard has eight points for Oregon, which is 8-for-11 from the field. Oregon 19, Cal 13.

7:49 first half: Three Cal players -- Bradley, Anticevich and Kareem South -- have five points apiece. No other Cal player has scored. The Ducks had a 10-point lead briefly at 23-13. Oregon 23, Cal 15.

6:14 first half: Oregon has made all four of its three-point attempts, including two by Pritchard, who has 11 points. Oregon 31. Cal 18.

3:57 first half: Oregon is in the midst of a 14-0 run that increased the lead to 21 points. The Ducks are shooting 75% from the field. Oregon 39, Cal 18.

3:07 first half: It's now an 18-0 run for Oregon. Oregon 43, Cal 18.

Halftime: Oregon is in complete control. It used a 21-0 run late in the first half to take command. The Ducks shot 68% from the field in the first half, and they hit 5-of-6 three-point shots and 7-of-7 free throws. Pritchard has 13 points, and Will Richardson has 10. Cal shot 33.3% from the floor, and Bradley leads the Bears with eight points. Cal went 5:28 without scoring a point to let Oregon get away. Cal scored two points over the final seven minutes of the half. Oregon 46, Cal 20

Basketball

