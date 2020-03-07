CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Pac-12 Tournament Seeding on the Line in Finale at Oregon State

Jeff Faraudo

CAL (13-17, 7-10) at OREGON STATE (16-13, 6-11)

WHERE: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.

WHEN: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-OREGON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads 89-62 and is 5-5 in the past 10 meetings at Corvallis.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears remain alone in eighth place entering Saturday’s regular-season finale, but three teams, including Oregon State, are just one game back. Cal must beat OSU to hold onto the No. 8 seed for next week’s Pac-12 tournament because a win by the Beavers would leave the season series even at 1-1. Oregon State owns the two-team tiebreaker edge over Cal because of wins over Colorado and Arizona. If the Bears lose, they could drop into either the No. 9 or 10 seeding for Las Vegas. . . . Utah and Washington State also are 6-11, but have difficult assignments on Saturday — Utah hosts Colorado and WSU visits Arizona State. . . . The Bears beat Oregon State 69-67 at Berkeley on Feb.1, but are 1-7 in Pac-12 road games. . . . Cal is coming off a 90-56 loss at No. 13 Oregon, a performance that left coach Mark Fox disappointed. The Bears trailed 46-20 at halftime, allowing the Ducks to shoot 68 percent over the first 20 minutes. Cal wound up at 36 percent for the game. . . . Coach Mark Fox needs one victory to reach 300 for his career. He currently is 299-193 at Nevada, Georgia and Cal.

OREGON STATE STORYLINES: The Beavers beat Stanford 68-65 on Thursday as senior forward Tres Tinkle overtook Gary Payton to become OSU’s career scoring leader. Tinkle scored 23 points against the Cardinal to move past Payton, who totaled 2,172 career points. Tinkle now has 2,190 points. Tinkle scored 19 points in the first Cal game and has averaged 18.8 points in five career games against the Bears . . . The win over Stanford snapped a four-game losing streak by the Beavers. . . . Tinkle (28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds) and point guard Ethan Thompson (15.1 points, 4.5 assists) are the Beavers’ top scorers while center Kylor Kelley (10.8 points) is a force on the defensive end. Kelley has 102 blocked shots and ranks second nationally at 3.52 per game. The sophomore 7-footer has just one block in each of his two career games against Cal.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

OREGON STATE GAME NOTES: Click here

