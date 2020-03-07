Cal suffered its second straight double-digit loss, falling to Oregon State 74-56 in its final regular-season game on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, Oregon.

Cal lost its final two games against Oregon and Oregon State by a combined margin of 52 points.

The Bears (13-18) finished with a 7-11 conference record, tying them for eighth place with Utah and Oregon State and possibly Washington State, which plays later Saturday.

The Pac-12 tournament begins Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Matt Bradley had a frustrating day, scoring eight points on 2-for-10 shooting before fouling out late in the game. It was only the second time this season he failed to score in double digits.

Paris Austin led the Bears in scoring with 18 points. The Bears finished with 16 turnovers, including 10 in the first half.

Tres Tinkle finished with 24 points for the Beavers (17-13), and Kylor Kelley added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Pre-game: Cal began the day 13-17 overall and 7-10 in the Pac-10, one game ahead of Oregon State, which was 16-13 overall and 6-11 in the conference.

Cal beat the Beavers 69-67 in Berkeley back on February 1. Matt Bradle had 23 points in that game and drew an offensive foul with four seconds left when Oregon State had the ball and trailed by a point.

Tres Tinkle became Oregon State's alltime leading scorer on Thursday when the Beavers beat Stanford. Tinkle passed Gary Payton for the record.

Cal starting lineup: G Matt Bradley, F Kuany Kuany, F Andre Kelly, F Grant Antievich, G Joel Brown

Oregon State starting lineup: F Tres Tinkle, G Ethan Thompson, G Zach Reichle, C Kylor Kelley, F Alfred Hollins

7:10 first half: Oregon State's Kylor Kelley has five points, Tres Tinkle has eight points and Ethan Thompson has four as the Beavers jump out to an early lead. Cal made just 4-of-15 shots before a Kuany Kuany three-point shot. .Matt Bradley has not scored yet. Oregon State 20, Cal 13.

2:21 frst half: Oregon State has led by as many as 10 points. Cal already has 10 turnovers, and combined with 38.1 percent shooting from the field, it suggests the Bears are struggling offensively. Bradley was 0-for-4 before getting his first points of the game on a three-pointer with 2:53 left in the half. and has yet to score. The Beavers are not doing much offensively, shooting just 38.1 percent, allowing al to cut into the lead. Oregon State 26, Cal 21.

Halftime: Matt Bradley, Cal's leading scorer, has just three points on 1-for-6 shooting in the first 20 minutes, and Cal has committed 10 turnovers. Nonetheless, Cal trails by just five points at halftime. Tres Tinkle has 11 points for the Beavers, who led by as many as 10 points during the first half but shot just 29 percent from the field in the half. Paris Austin did not start, but leads the Bears in scoring with six points. Oregon State 26, Cal 21.

14:41 second half: Cal got within three points in the first minute of the second half, but the Beavers then scored five points in a row to make it an eight-point game before Bradley hit his second three-pointer of the game. Bradley picked up his third personal foul with 16:36 left. Oregon State 36, Cal 28.

13:31 second half: Oregon State center Kylor Kelley scores on a put-back and has 11 points. Oregon State 38, Cal 28.

11:31 second half: Bradley picks up an offensive foul for his fourth personal foul of the game with 12:05 left. He goes to the bench. Tinkle and Kelley have 13 points apiece and Oregon State has a 13-point led. Oregon State 46, Cal 33.

7:41 second half: Bradley returns to the game but the Beavers extend their lead to 17 points with 8:34 remaining. Tinkle has 18 points. Oregon State 56, Cal 41.

5:45 second half: Looks like another loss for Cal. Kylor Kelley has 19 points, and Tinkle has 18. Oregon State 60, Cal 42.

3:56 second half: Cal cuts the margin to 11 with 4:23 to go, and Bradley is at the foul line. Oregon State 60, Cal 49.

2:30 second half: Cal scored nine straight points to get within nine points, but Gianni Hunt made a three-pointer to end the Cal run. Bradley fouls out with 2:30 left. He scored eight points. Oregon State 67, Cal 53