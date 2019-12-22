Cal Basketball: Bears' Point-Guard Play a Work in Progress

A lot of issues contributed to Cal's late-game fade in Saturday's 64-60 loss to Boston College at the Chase Center, but it's clear the Bears' point-guard play will have to pick up for Cal to have a shot at winning games in Pac-12 play.

The numbers were not enouraging for the Bears' two point guards on Saturday.

Starting point guard Paris Austin was 1-for-4 from the floor and scored six points while adding one assist, six turnovers and one steal. Cal was outscored by eight points when Austin, a senior, was on the floor.

Freshman Joel Brown, who was a starter earlier this season, played 18 minutes and went 1-for-2 from the field, 1-for-3 from the foul line and totaled three points, two assists, two turnovers and no steals off the bench. The Bears did outscore Boston College by three points when Brown was on the floor.

Asked to assess the play of his point guards after the game, Cal head coach Mark Fox said, "I think they're oth btrying; I think they're trying. It's tough position to play; it's a tough position to learn."

Three assists against eight turnovers is not what you are looking for out of the point-guard spot, even though statistics don't necessarily measure the effectiveness of point guards.

Point guard is the most important position on the floor, and an ability to effectively direct the team both offensively and defensively and control tempo are critical for having success in conference play. The Bears have just one more nonconference game (next Sunday against Harvard at Pavilion) before starting conference play with a game at Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Matt Bradley has demonstrated he an score, and he collected 21 points against Boston College. But he is not a distributor. Cal was outscored by 10 points while Bradley was on the court for nearly 37 minutes. He noted in the above video that he needed to do more.

Freshman Lars Thiemann, who is now coming off the bench after being a starter at the beginning of the season, showed some promise with eight points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot. Cal outscored BC by 10 points when he was in the game for nearly 22 minutes. But he is strictly a low-post player at this point and needs someone to get him the ball in position to score.

Certainly point guard is not the only position that needs improvement in the coming weeks, but the progress at that spot is likely to parallel the Bears' progress as the season goes on.