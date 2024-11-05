Cal's First Victory Comes Before Coach Mark Madsen's Fifth Child
Among the 3,472 fans at Haas Pavilion for Cal’s late-night basketball season opener was coach Mark Madsen’s wife, Hannah.
Nothing unusual about that, except that she is pregnant and well past her due date.
“No baby yet,” Madsen reported after the Bears’ 86-73 victory over Cal State Bakersfield. “Right now, we’re about a week overdue. We will not go two weeks overdue, I can tell you that.”
Madsen sounded as if he wasn’t necessarily expecting his wife to attend the game.
“I was excited to see Hannah in the stands tonight. I didn’t think she was going to come,” he said. “It’s incredibly impressive for her to come to an 8:30 p.m. game that actually starts at 9. Iit’s probably midnight now and she was still down there.”
The Madsens have four children, two boys and two girls. No. 5 is a boy, and Hannah Madsen has handled the pregnancy with apparent ease. Madsen previously told reporters his wife has been about a week late with past deliveries, so this isn't out of the ordinary.
“She’s just been outstanding,” Madsen said. “She’s hosted the team multiple times this year and she wants to do it again soon.
“I said, `Hey, baby, let’s take a breather.’ ”
The Bears return to action Thursday against Cal Poly, which opens its season Tuesday night at San Francisco. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Haas Pavilion.