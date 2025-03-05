Cal's Ioanna Krimili Earns Honors in a Third Different Conference
Cal senior guard Ioanna Krimili, one of the nation’s most prolific 3-point shooters, landed a spot on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team on Tuesday.
This makes Krimili an all-conference honoree in three conferences, following three first-team selections in the West Coast Conference while playing for San Francisco, and an All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick for the Bears a year ago.
A native of Heraklion, Greece, Krimili is averaging a team-best 14.6 points for a Golden Bears squad that boasts five double-digit scorers. She has contributed a single-season program record 94 baskets from beyond the 3-point arc.
She ranks ninth on the NCAA’s career 3-point list with 431 threes and is among six players all-time with at least 2,500 points and 400 3-pointers in her career.
Krimili began her career at USF in 2019-20, averaging 15.6 points through nine games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
She returned to average 18.9, 19.4 and 16.6 points over the next three seasons for the Dons, giving her 1,782 points and 276 3-pointers in her time at San Francisco. Her 97 threes in 2020-21 as a redshirt freshman remain her career high for a season.
In her first season with the Bears last year, Krimili a averaged 13.0 points.
Seeded No. 7, Cal (24-7) opens play in the ACC tournament on Thursday against either Virginia or Pittsburgh. Tipoff is 2 p.m. PT on the ACC Network.
