Cal's Ioanna Krimili Struggles in Televised 3-Point Contest
Cal’s Ioanna Krimili made 434 career three-pointers, the most of any active player, and she set a Cal single-season record with her 97 three-pointers in 2024-25.
However, she had trouble finding the range in the nationally televised three-point championship held in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday.
Krimili was one of eight players who competed in the women’s three-point competition, which was televised live on ESPN and consisted of players taking five three-point shots from each of five spots on the court.
Krimili had trouble getting her rhythm at the start of her first-round session. She missed all five of her shots from the corner on her first rack, then missed the first couple shots of her second rack. That start virtually eliminated her from advancing although she finished well to end up with 11 points.
She had the sixth-best score of the eight competitors, and that was not good enough to be one of the four players who advanced to the second round, all of whom scored 16 points or more in the first round.
The winner was Alyssa Durazo-Frescas of Grand Canyon, who put up 23 points in the final round to beat Alabama’s Aaliyah Nye.
It wasn’t Krimili’s day. She made at least one three-pointer in all put two games for Cal this season, and she hit six of them against Virginia. Maybe she needed someone guarding her.