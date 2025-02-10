Cal's Jeremiah Wilkinson Named ACC Rookie of the Week
Cal freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson was named ACC rookie of the week for the third time on Monday, when the conference announced its weekly awards.
Wilkinson averaged 17.5 points and 2.5 assists against North Carolina State and Wake Forest last week. He hit the 20-point level for the sixth time this season with 21 points on Saturday against Wake Forest, although the Bears lost that game at home.
Winning rookie of the week is a challenge in the ACC with Duke freshman Cooper Flagg in the mix. Flagg has been named rookie of the week eight times, but Wilkinson is the only other player to win that ACC weekly honor more than once.
Wilkinson came off the bench for most of this season, but he has been in the starting lineup the past six games. In those six starts, Wilkinson averaged 19.8 points.
Wilkinson will test his skills against Flagg when the Bears (12-12, 5-8) face No. 3 Duke (20-3, 12-1 ACC) on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Louisville guard Terrence Edwards Jr. and Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth shared the ACC player of the week honor.
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport