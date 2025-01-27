Cal's Jeremiah Wilkinson Shares ACC Rookie of the Week Award
Cal freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson was named co-Rookie of the Week in the Atlantic Coast Conference after his career-high 30-point performance in the Bears’ 98-94 overtime win vs. Miami.
Wilkinson shares the award with Duke’s Cooper Flagg, who was honored for the eighth time. Wilkinson previous shared Rookie of the Week plaudits with Donnie Freeman of Syracuse on Dec. 2.
Wilkinson became just the sixth Cal freshman to score 30 points in a game, the first since Darius McNeill posted the same total against Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 16, 2017.
Amit Tamir holds the Cal freshman record with 39 points in a double-overtime win over Oregon on Feb.9, 2002. Shareef Abdur-Rahim reached the 30-point plateau four times in his lone season at Cal in 1995-96.
Wilkinson, who is averaging 13.0 points, moved into the starting lineup for the first time last Wednesday, scoring 18 points in the Bears’ win over Florida State.
“Jeremiah Wilkinson has been absolutely fantastic,” Cal coach Mark Madsen said. “Stepping into the starting role has been seamless. He’s executing our sets, he makes the right passes and he’s been aggressive.
“He picks things up very, very quickly. His talents are unfolding right now on a big stage and it’s only the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much more for Jeremiah Wilkinson in terms of who he is, the player he is and the things he can do on the court.”
Wilkinson finally landed in the starting five because the Bears’ top scorer, sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic, missed both games last week. He sat out Wednesday due to an illness and was sidelined Saturday because of a hip injury.
Madsen said Monday that Stojakovic’s status for Wednesday, when the Bears (11-9, 4-5 ACC) visit SMU (15-5, 6-3), remains up in the air.