    • November 10, 2021
    Cal Women's Basketball: Amaya Bonner Officially Signs With Bears

    Bishop O'Dowd guard is the fifth top-100 player to sign with Cal since Charmin Smith became head coach
    Cal’s women’s basketball program announced Wednesday that highly rated Amaya Bonner, a 6-foot guard from Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd High School, has signed a letter of intent to attend Cal next fall.

    Wednesday was the first day that national letters of intent could be signed and accepted by schools.

    Bonner is ranked as the 51st-best prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPNU HoopGurlz and the 12th-highest ranked guard.

    She is the fifth ESPNU HoopGurlz 100 player to sign with the Bears since Charmin Smith became Cal’s head coach.

    Bonner was named to the SportsStars Magazine Bay Area Top-75, which ranks the top 75 Bay Area athletes in all sports.

    Bonner played for the Jason Kidd Select Girls Basketball club team. She verbally committed to Cal in May and chose Cal over Cincinnati, Arizona State, Boston College, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona and Harvard

    "Amaya is the perfect addition to our Cal circle," said Smith in a statement provided by the school. "She brings size and versatility to our squad, and will be a problem for opponents on both ends of the floor. In my first action back on the recruiting trail this summer, I was so thrilled to watch Amaya glide to the basket, snatch offensive rebounds and swat shots, I was thinking, 'This young lady is going to be a Bear!' Now it's official. I can't wait for her to get here."

    She is expected to be the only player signs during this signing period.

    Read More

    "There is no doubt in my mind that Amaya will continue to succeed at the next level when she attends Cal," said Bishop O’Dowd coach Malik McCord. "I look forward to seeing Amaya continue to grow as she steps into the next level in her journey. I have not even seen the best of her yet and she will continue to evolve to reach her full potential within the Golden Bears program.

    “Amaya has a high ceiling. She is already blessed with incredible athletic gifts as well as having a high IQ for the game overall. Amaya is able to play both ends of the floor and successfully play multiple positions with her skillset, height, and length. Amaya has continued to be a very coachable player and a great teammate."

    Video of Bonner:

    .

