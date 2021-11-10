Cal Basketball: Bears Sign Two Players -- ND Okafor, Grant Newell

Cal men's basketball program announced the signing of two players for the class of 2022 on Wednesday: forwards ND Okafor and Grant Newell. Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for basketball.

Cal starting forwards Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly are both seniors this season, although Kelly could return in 2022-23 since the 2020-21 season did not count against players' eligibility.

Okafor, whose full first name is Ndonwawanne, is a native of Nigeria who is based out of Ireland. Since January of 2020, Okafor has played for NBA Academy Latin America, which is a basketball training center in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, for the top high school-age prospects from throughout the Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, Central America and South America.

The 6-foot-9 Okafor averaged 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for Ireland at the U16 European Championship in 2019. He was ranked as a top-75, four-star player in the class of 2022 by ESPN NBA Draft analyst and DraftExpress.com co-owner Jonathan Givony.

"We believe ND's size, length and athleticism at the forward position will enable him to be an impact player immediately," Cal coach Mark Fox said in a statement provided by the school. "He has a strong understanding of the game and when you pair that with his pure talent, he will be an exciting player to have on our team."

Okafor chose Cal over offers from Arizona, Baylor, Creighton and Rutgers, among others.

These highlight indicate he can dunk and block shots:

Newell is from Chicago and attended Whitney Young High School, where he was an All-City Special Mention as a senior. Upon graduating from Whitney Young in the spring of 2021, Newell enrolled at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for a postgraduate year.

"Grant's versatility and ability to handle on the perimeter is really impressive," Fox said. "Similar to ND, Grant's size and length will create advantageous matchups for our team, and he is a quality shooter from the forward position."

Newell chose Cal over offers from DePaul, Eastern Michigan, East Carolina, Kent State and Nevada, among others.

Highlights:

Cover photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

