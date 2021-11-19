Cal Beats Southern Utah in 2 Overtimes

Andre Kelly scored 29 points and made his first three-pointer in two years in the second overtime period to clinch a Cal victory in the Bears' 75-68, double-overtime triumph over Southern Utah Thursday at Cal's Haas Pavilion.

It was the second straight win for Cal (1-2) while Southern Utah slipped to 1-3.

Southern Utah held a 10-point lead with 13:44 left in regulation, but Cal rallied and had a 48-46 advantage with 8:33 remaining.

In the closing minute of the second half, Grant Anticevich made a 20-footer to give Cal a 57-55 lead with 27.8 seconds left, but the Thunderbirds' Maizen Fausett tied it 57-57 with a bucket with 18.2 seconds to go.

Cal did not get off a good shot in the final seconds of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Anticevich hit a 16-footer with 7.0 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the game at 63-63 and send it to a second overtime period.

An Anticevich three-pointer at the 2:38 mark of the second overtime put Cal ahead to stay at 68-65. The clincher was Kelly's three-pointer with 34.3 seconds left that gave the Bears an eight-point advantage. Anticevich finished with 15 points and John Knight III had 31 for the Thundebirds. Kelly also had 15 rebounds.

Southern Utah won the Big Sky regular-season championship last season, and with its top four scorers from that team back, Southern Utah was picked to win the Big Sky this year in the preseason coaches poll.

Thursday's contest was Cal's first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off event, although the outcome did not affect which team the Bears will face in the next round.

Cal did not score a point until Jalen Celestine hit a three-point shot with 13:53 left in the first half. But Southern Utah made only four of its first 17 shots from the floor as neither team did much offensively in the first 10 minutes.

The Bears held a 29-27 lead when freshman Sam Alajiki nailed his second three-pointer of the game with 2:09 remaining in the half, but the Thunderbirds held a 33-29 advantage at the break.

Cal's level of competition picks up considerably at this point.

Cal's next game is against unbeaten, 24th-ranked Florida on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. The Bears will play again on Wednesday in Fort Myers, and that game will be against either 19th-ranked Ohio State or Seton Hall, which is unbeaten and upset No. 4 Michigan on the road this week.

Ohio State lost to Xavier on Thursday so the Buckeyes may not be ranked next week. Former Cal standout Justice Sueing transferred to Ohio State in May 2019, and he is a starter for Buckeyes. But he missed Thursday's game because of an abdominal injury and is not expected to play in next week's games in Fort Myers.

Cover photo of Andre Kelly is by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

