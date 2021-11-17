Cal Faces Southern Utah With Bears Looking for Second Straight Win

Cal hosts Big Sky Conference preseason favorite Southern Utah on Thursday evening at Haas Pavilion in the Bears’ opening game of Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Whether Cal wins the game or not, it will face Florida in its second-round game of the event in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday.

Cal is coming off its first win, a 75-70 victory over San Diego.

Here’s our preview:

SOUTHERN UTAH (1-2) at CAL (1-2)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

RADIO: 810-AM

CAL-SOUTHERN UTAH HISTORY: The teams have faced each other only once, and Cal won that meeting 75-47 in Berkeley on Nov. 18, 2013.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears are coming off their first win of the season – a 75-70 victory over San Diego. Cal’s offense came alive, scoring 43 points in the second half. The Bears were particularly effective from the perimeter hitting 10 of 15 three-point attempts. . . . That raised Cal’s three-point percentage for the season to 40.3 percent, but the Bears are allowing opponents to shoot 43.3 percent from distance . . . Grant Anticevich broke out of his early shooting slump against San Diego by hitting all three of his three-point attempts and scoring 17 points. He had been 1-for-7 from long range over the first two games. Anticevich is averaging 10.7 points . . . Grad transfer Jordan Shepherd is Cal’s leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, while Andre Kelly is averaging 12.7 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds. . . . The return of Makale Foreman, who missed the season opener with an injury, has aided the Bears. After missing the opener, he played just six minutes against UNLV and did not score, but he logged 20 minutes and scored eight points while making 2-of-3 three-point shots in the win over San Diego.

SOUTHERN UTAH STORYLINES: The Thunderbirds return their top four scorers from last year’s squad, which went 20-6 and won the Big Sky Conference regular-season title. Southern Utah was picked to win the Big Sky again this year in the preseason coaches poll . . . The Thunderbirds got off to a rough start this season. After beating Bethesda College in their opener, they suffered a surprising 83-76 loss to Dixie State, then lost to Saint Mary’s 70-51 on Monday. Both losses came on the road. . . Three Southern Utah players – Tevian Jones, John Knight III and Maizen Fausett – were named to the seven-man preseason all-conference team, and Jones was selected as the Big Sky preseason MVP. Knight and Dre Marin lead the team in scoring, averaging 15.7 points apiece, and Marin is the team’s top three-point shooter, hitting 11-of-24 from deep. Jones led the team in scoring last season averaging 16.9 points, but he is averaging 11.7 points on 25 percent shooting over the first three games this season. . . The Thunderbirds have not shot well so far, making just 39.6 percent of their shots, although they have limited opponents to 39.4 percent shooting. Last season Southern Utah shot 47.4 percent from the floor.

SOUTHERN UTAH GAME INFORMATION: Click here

.

Cover photo of Mark Fox by Cody Glenn, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport