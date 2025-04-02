Cal Sports Report

Cal Transfer BJ Omot Commits to Minnesota

Omot played just four games for the Golden Bears and now joins a Big Ten team with a new head coach

Jake Curtis

BJ Omot
BJ Omot / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cal transfer BJ Omot, who played just four games for the Golden Bears this season before suffering a season-ending injury, announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Minnesota.

Minnesota hired Niko Medved as its new head coach a week ago. Medved had been the head coach at Colorado State in 2024-25. He replaces Ben Johnson, who was fired on March 13 after the Gophers went 15-17 this season, including 7-13 in the Big Ten.

Omot is from Mankato, Minnesota, which is why he added the note "HOME" to his social media post.

The 6-foot-8 Omot transferred to Cal last offseason from the University of North Dakota. He played in the Golden Bears' first four games of the 2024-25 season, and started two of those games. It appeared he had won a regular spot in Cal's starting lineup, but an injury in the fourth game ended his season.

Omot averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in his four games.

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

