Cal Transfer BJ Omot Commits to Minnesota
Cal transfer BJ Omot, who played just four games for the Golden Bears this season before suffering a season-ending injury, announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Minnesota.
Minnesota hired Niko Medved as its new head coach a week ago. Medved had been the head coach at Colorado State in 2024-25. He replaces Ben Johnson, who was fired on March 13 after the Gophers went 15-17 this season, including 7-13 in the Big Ten.
Omot is from Mankato, Minnesota, which is why he added the note "HOME" to his social media post.
The 6-foot-8 Omot transferred to Cal last offseason from the University of North Dakota. He played in the Golden Bears' first four games of the 2024-25 season, and started two of those games. It appeared he had won a regular spot in Cal's starting lineup, but an injury in the fourth game ended his season.
Omot averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in his four games.