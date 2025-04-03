Cal Transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson Commits to Georgia
Jeremiah Wilkinson, who showed huge potential as a Cal freshman before entering the transfer portal, has committed to Georgia, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-1 Wilkinson is from Powder Springs, Georgia, and he was surprisingly productive as a freshman for Cal this past season. He got limited playing time early in the 2024-25 season, but some injuries on the team allowed his playing time to increase and he became one of the best players on the team.
Wilkinson ended up averaging 15.1 points for the season, and was named the ACC sixth man of the year, but he became particularly productive when he was moved into the starting lineup for the final 14 games. He averaged 19.5 points over those 14 starts.
Georgia went 20-13 overall and 8-10 in the rugged Southeastern Conference this past season. The Bulldogs lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but Georgia had wins over Florida, St. John's and Kentucky during the season. Georgia's head coach is Mike White, who formerly was the head coach at Florida.
Recent articles:
EJ Caminong in the mix for Cal quarterback job
Former Cal basketball player BJ Omot transfers to Minnesota
ESPN has modest expections this season for Marcus Semien