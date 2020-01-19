CalMaven
Cal Basketball: Bears Visit UCLA, Still Seeking Their First Road Victory of the Season

Jeff Faraudo

CAL (8-9, 2-2) at UCLA (8-9, 1-3)

WHERE: Pauley Pavilion, Westwood, CA

WHEN: Sunday, 5 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/ESPNU

CAL-UCLA HISTORY: UCLA leads 141-103. The Bruins won 75-67 in overtime in the most recent meeting, overcoming a nine-point halftime lead by the Bears on Feb. 13 at Berkeley. UCLA has won eight of the past 10 meetings and owns a 74-48 edge in games played on its home court.

CAL STORYLINES: Cal, coming off an 88-56 loss at USC on Thursday, still is seeking its first victory away from home. The Bears are 0-4 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games. . . . After averaging 13.3 points in the Bears’ four previous games, junior forward Grant Anticevich was held scoreless for the first time all season against USC, shooting 0-for-7. . . . Guard Matt Bradley leads the Bears at 17.4 points per game and has scored double digits in 16 of 17 games. . . . Guard Kareem South, who had shot just 4-for-24 in Cal’s first three Pac-12 games, found his stroke at USC, making 5-for-12 for 12 points, his first double-digit scoring effort in the past four outings. . . . Cal entered the week leading the Pac-12 in free-throw accuracy at 73.6 percent, then converted a season-low 50 percent (11-for-22) at USC.

UCLA STORYLINES: First-year coach Mick Cronin took Cincinnati to the NCAA tournament each of the past nine seasons. The Bearcats won 89 games the past three seasons. . . . The Bruins have lost three in a row, the past two at homes and have won just once in their past seven games. . . . UCLA leads the Pac-12 in offensive rebounds (13.1) and rebounding margin (plus-7.6). That will pose a challenge to the Bears, who rank 11th in the conference in rebound margin (minus-0.9). . . . Junior guard Chris Smith is UCLA’s only double-digit scorer (12.1 points) although sophomore center Jalen Hill is a steady contributor at 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. . . . The Bruins are the Pac-12’s worst defending the 3-point shot (38.1 percent), just ahead of Cal (36.6 percent).

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

UCLA GAME NOTES: Click here

