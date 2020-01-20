Cal Basketball: Live Game Thread of Cal-UCLA Matchup

UCLA came into Sunday's game having lost three in a row, leaving the Bruins with an 8-9 record, including 1-3 in the Pac-12. Cal entered Sunday's play 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the conference, and the Bears were still looking for their first win away from home following Thursday's 32-point loss at USC.

But Pauley Pavilion is not the scary place for visiting teams that it once was. Before facing Cal, UCLA had lost four games at Pauley Pavilion this season, and that included losses to Hofstra and Cal State Fullerton.

The Bruins are 149th in the NCAA's NET rankings as of Sunday morning, which puts them last among Pac-12 teams and one spot behind Cal, which is 148th.

The Cal-UCLA game starts at 5 p.m.