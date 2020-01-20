CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Live Game Thread of Cal-UCLA Matchup

Jake Curtis

UCLA came into Sunday's game having lost three in a row, leaving the Bruins with an 8-9 record, including 1-3 in the Pac-12. Cal entered Sunday's play 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the conference, and the Bears were still looking for their first win away from home following Thursday's 32-point loss at USC.

But Pauley Pavilion is not the scary place for visiting teams that it once was. Before facing Cal, UCLA had lost four games at Pauley Pavilion this season, and that included losses to Hofstra and Cal State Fullerton.

The Bruins are 149th in the NCAA's NET rankings as of Sunday morning, which puts them last among Pac-12 teams and one spot behind Cal, which is 148th.

The Cal-UCLA game starts at 5 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Women's Basketball: No. 6 Oregon Blows Out Bears

Cal ends its tough four-game stretch

Jake Curtis

Cal Rugby: Bears Open 2020 With Two Big Wins

Cal faces host UCLA on Sunday

Jake Curtis

Cal visits UCLA and first-year coach Mick Cronin

Cal visits UCLA and first-year coach Mick Cronin

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball: No. 8 Oregon State Crushes Bears

Cal remains winless in Pac-12 and now must face No. 6 Oregon on Sunday

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Spring Practice Starts March 4 as New Offensive Coordinator Takes Over

Expectations are high for Bears in 2020 as 3 new offensive coaches begin their on-field work

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Trojans Use Defense and Perimeter Shooting to Bury Bears, 88-56

Cal-USC basketball game thread

Jeff Faraudo

Cal and quarterback Chase Garbers open their season Aug. 29 at Las Vegas

Cal and quarterback Chase Garbers open their season Aug. 29 at Las Vegas

Jeff Faraudo

Cal seeks its first road win of the year Thursday night at USC

Cal seeks its first road win of the year Thursday night at USC

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Begin Tough Road Trip at No. 8 Oregon State

Then on Sunday Cal plays No. 6 Oregon in Eugene

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Aaron Rodgers, Mitchell Schwartz Represent Cal in NFC, AFC Title Games

Rodgers' comments on Game of Thrones are worth the read

Jake Curtis