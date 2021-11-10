Cal Basketball: Bears Lose Opener to UC San Diego

This was a disappointing Cal defeat against a team that had never beaten a current member of the Pac-12

Cal began its season with a disappointing 80-67 loss to UC San Diego at Haas Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon.

This was a game Cal was expected to win, but UCSD dominated the second half to pull away.

The Tritons are beginning their second season in a four-year transition to Division I. A year ago, their first in the Big West Conference, they won four of 12 games against conference rivals, although they still aren’t qualified for inclusion in the Big West standings or postseason tournament. This season UCSD lost 57-44 in an exhibition game to a Loyola Marymount team picked to finish fourth in the West Coast Conference.

UCSD entered Tuesday's game with an 0-12 record all-time against current members of the Pac-12.

Toni Rocak led the Tritons with 27 points, and Bryce Pope had 18. Jordan Shepherd had 27 points for the Bears and Andre Kelly added 17.

Grant Anticevich had a tough game, scoring four points on 2-for-10 shooting, including 0-of-4 from three-point range.

Cal played the game without Makale Foreman, D.J. Thorpe. Marsalis Roberson and Monty Bowser. Cal did not specify the reasons for their absences other than to say that either injury or illness was the cause in all cases.

Cal led by three points at halftime, but The Tritons tied the game at 43-43 with 16:07 left when Bryce Pope hit a three-point shot less than a minute after he converted a four-point play. UCSD then took a two-point lead at the 15:06 mark when Francis Nwaokorie hit a pair of free throws.

The Tritons expanded their lead to eight points (56-48) with 10:39 remaining in the second half when Jace Roquemore buried a three-pointer. The UCSD lead grew to 10 points with 9:05 to go, and the margin was still 10 with 5:00 left.

Two free throws by Rocak with 4:10 left expanded the lead to 11 points.

(Joel Brown talks about his focus during the offseason in the video atop this story)

Cal's starting lineup for Tuesday's opener consisted of Joel Brown, Jordan Shepherd, Kuany Kuany, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly. All except Shepherd, a grad transfer, were on the team last season.

The Bears seemed to have things under control when they shot out to an 18-8 lead, but the Tritons outplayed Cal over the rest of the first half.

UCSD got within a point at 34-33 when Kaden Rasheed scored with 23 seconds left in the half, but a three-pointer by Shepherd with three seconds remaining gave Cal a 37-33 lead at the break.

Shepherd led the Bears with 14 points in the first half, and made both of his three-point shots. Toni Rocak had 16 points in the first half for the Tritons.

UCSD missed its first six three-point shots and finished the half 3-of-12 from long range. Cal shot 45.2 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, and that included 3-for-10 shooting from three-point range.

Cal is coming off a season in which it went 9-20 overall and 3-17 in the Pac-12. The Bears lost their leading scorer from last season, Matt Bradley, who transferred to San Diego State in the offseason.