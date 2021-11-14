Cal Can't Quite Get Over the Hump in 55-52 Loss at UNLV

Coach Mark Fox: `That’s the final step for us — learn how to close a game like this.'

Grant Anticevich was just where he needed to be. Jordan Shepherd’s 3-point shot came off the rim and Anticevich was positioned to grab the offensive rebound with Cal trailing by just a point at UNLV.

But as the fifth-year senior from Australia reached to secure it, the ball skipped off his fingers and out of bounds with 17.6 seconds left.

“We had a layup to win the game,” Cal coach Mark Fox said. “I don’t know if there was contact or not.”

West Virginia transfer Jordan McCabe, in his first game for UNLV, converted two free throws with 12.8 seconds left, pushing the Runnin’ Rebels’ lead to 55-52.

Cal got one last shot, but Shepherd’s 3-point try with 2 seconds left failed to hit iron.

“We had some great looks to win it,” said Fox, whose team has now lost eight straight non-conference road games. “That’s the final step for us — learn how to close a game like this. “Certainly I thought our defense was much better than it was the other night.

The Bears (0-2) played significantly better defensively than they did in an 80-67 opening loss to UC Santa Barbara. They committed just 10 turnovers and held UNLV to 37 percent.

But Cal also shot just 37 percent from the field and Shepherd, the graduate transfer who scored 27 points in the opener, was just 3-for-17 and scored all nine of his points in the first half.

“I was really encouraged by the effort of our team. I thought we were really, really clean offensively — didn’t turn it over (much) in the first half,” Fox said.

“I was really pleased with a lot of the things we did in the game, but obviously disappointed in the result.”

Anticevich, who struggled while shooting 2-for-10 in the opener, helped trigger Cal’s second-half comeback. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. No one else scored double digits for the Bears, with Andre Kelly coupling eight points and eight rebounds.

Hamilton scored 12 points to lead UNLV (2-0), in its first season under first-year coach Kevin Krueger.

Cal returns home to face the University of San Diego on Monday.

Fox knows what awaits his team.

“There’s no easy games for us. In this rebuild, there’s going to be no easy games ever,” he said. “We’re going to have to regroup and saddle back up.

“We’re starting to look like the team we thought we could have. We’ve got to be a little bit better and find a way to get that first win.”

Cal was down just 53-52 after a pair of free throws by Jalen Celestine and a put-back by Kelly. Anticevich had a pass stolen with 1:18 left but the Bears got the ball back when Hamilton couldn’t convert a drive in traffic and Kelly rebounded with 46 seconds left.

Shepherd drove to the hoop but Royce Ham rose up to block his shot. Cal retained possession with 26.1 seconds left on the game clock, nine seconds on the shot clock.

Shepherd then missed the 3-pointer that Anticevich couldn’t quite collect under the offensive boards.

Cal got minutes for a pair of players who sat out the opener due to undisclosed injuries. Celestine played 25 minutes and contributed four points and four rebounds, while Makale Foreman was scoreless in six minutes.

In the loss to UC San Diego, the Bears had no depth on the wing, with Celestine, Foreman, sophomore Monty Bowser and freshman Marsalis Roberson all on the bench.

Fox said he probably played Celestine a bit too long. “Jalen had a major surgery in the offseason. His recovery has been slow and he’s had some setbacks,” Fox said. “We were in scramble mode (against UCSD). So to have him back for us tonight was really good for us.”

The Bears trailed 38-33 five minutes into the second half before going on an 11-0 run that produced a 44-38 lead with 9:18 to play.

Five different players contributed to the outburst, with Kelly converting a post move, Joel Brown scoring on a drive to the basket, Jared Hyder doing the same, Anticevich hitting a 3-pointer and Celestine making a short baseline shot.

But the Runnin’ Rebels answered, getting 3-pointers from Josh Baker and Jordan McCabe to fuel an 8-2 run. Donovan Williams’ drive to the basket tied the game at 46-all with just under 7 minutes left.

Hamilton put UNLV ahead 49-46 when he nailed a 3-point shot with 6:02 left.

Cover photo of Jordan Shepherd courtesy of Cal Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo