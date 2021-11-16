Cal Creates Offense From the Perimeter to Knock off San Diego, Claim First Win

Cal hit five in a row during one impressive first-half flurry in its win over San Diego.

For the first 10 1/2 minutes of its game against San Diego on Monday night, Cal hadn’t made a shot farther than 3 feet from the basket.

It only seems like that’s been the case for the past four-plus seasons.

Then, with 9:22 left, Joel Brown swished a wide-open 3-pointer.

Grant Anticevich made one on the Bears’ next possession.

Followed by Kuany Kuany, giving Cal three 3’s in a span of 57 seconds.

Kuany enjoyed it so much he made another.

Then, after the Toreros interrupted the 12-0 run with a basket, Jordan Shepherd made Cal’s fifth straight 3-point shot in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes.

Brown talks in the video above about the benefits to the Bears' offense when they are making perimeter shots.

The 15-2 run did not settle the outcome of a game that was tied at halftime and not decided until the Bears gradually gained control late to win 75-70, their first victory of the season after two defeats.

“I don’t know if we played as clean as we did over the weekend,” coach Mark Fox says in the video above, alluding to a loss at UNLV, “but we made enough shots to win.”

It was an encouraging sign for a Cal team that was shooting 26 percent (9-for-34) from beyond the 3-point arc this season until unleashing its first-half barrage at Haas Pavilion.

Cal actually hasn’t been much better during the past four consecutive losing seasons. The Bears made just 32.5 percent of their 3-pointers over that stretch of 124 games.

They finished with a total of 10 3-point baskets on Monday night — one more than they’d totaled in their first two games.

The Bears also found some welcome scoring balance, which contributed to improving on their 59.5 scoring average in losses to UC San Diego and UNLV.

Anticevich led the way with 17 points, Shepherd and Andre Kelly each had 13, Brown scored 12 and Foreman chipped in eight. (Note: Scoring figures are unofficial because of a computer issue with the statistics program at Haas).

Cal relied heavily on scoring from Matt Bradley the past two seasons, and when he wasn't clicking the Bears didn't always function well offensively. This team has no one who is likely to put up 25 points on a regular basis, but Kelly says in the video above that balance could become an asset to this team.

Plus, he says, it's fun.

Brown, a non-shooter in his early days at Cal, made two 3-pointers, including one from the right corner in the second half that he actually banked in. He says in the video below he called "bank" as the ball left his fingertips.

Brown pushed the tempo nicely, played with confidence and gave the Bears a good effort at the other end of the floor as well.

Fox talks about Brown’s defensive work and his improved game in the video below.

The Toreros (2-1), who were picked ninth in the West Coast Conference, already owned a road win over Nevada. They likely weren’t prepared for Cal’s perimeter-shooting prowess.

Cal returns to action Thursday night at home vs. Southern Utah (1-2), then heads to Fort Myers, Florida, to face Florida next Monday and either Ohio State or Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Cover photo of pointl guard Joel Brown courtesy of Cal Athletics

