As Unbeaten San Diego Visits Haas, Cal Needs to Find More Scoring

Cal returns home to face the University of San Diego on Monday night, hoping to avoid its worst start to a season in 24 years.

The Bears (0-2) haven’t opened 0-3 since the 1997-98 campaign when they lost their first four games, albeit against much more challenging schedule than this team has faced.

That Cal team opened with a road loss to No. 4 North Carolina. The Bears then fell to Saint Mary’s before losing at San Francisco. Finally, they made their third road trip in four games, losing at Houston.

While Cal is coming off a road loss to Nevada-Las Vegas, the Toreros posted a victory over Nevada at Reno in their most recent game.

SAN DIEGO (2-0) at CAL (0-2)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Monday, 6 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-SAN DIEGO HISTORY: Cal leads 2-1 but San Diego won 72-67 in the most recent meeting in the finals of the Golden Bear Classic during the 2006-07 season.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears made progress in their second game but could not deliver timely plays at the finish in a 55-52 loss at UNLV on Saturday. They lost 80-67 to UC San Diego in their opener Tuesday in what was the Tritons’ first-ever win over a Pac-12 team . . . Through two games, Cal’s offensive issues of last season have persisted — the Bears are averaging 59.5 points on 38.5-percent from the field, just 28.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc . . . Graduate transfer guard Jordan Shepherd (18.0) is the team’s to top scorer but shot just 3-for-17 at UNLV . . . Senior forward Andre Kelly (12.0 points, 10.0 rebounds) is shooting a team-best 59 percent from the floor . . . Senior forward Grant Anticevich (7.5 points, 8.0 rebounds) is still trying to find a rhythm. He is shooting just 32 percent from the field and has made just 1 of 7 attempts from the 3-point arc after making 10 for 12 shots in the team’s exhibition victory over L.A. State.

SAN DIEGO STORYLINES: The Toreros are coming off a 75-68 win at Nevada on Friday night, pushing their record to 2-0 for the first time since 2018-19. San Diego was 3-11 a year ago . . . USD, picked to finish ninth in the West Coast Conference, beat Division III La Verne 103-38 in their opening game . . . Denver transfer and senior guard Jase Townsend (15.5 points) scored 18 points at Reno to lead USD. Townsend averaged 19.2 points at Denver a year ago. Pitt graduate transfer center Terrell Brown-Soares (14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 blocks) had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots, the second-most blocks in a single game in program history. The 6-foot-10, 235-pounder blocked a school-record nine shots in a game three seasons ago while at Pitt and has swatted 183 shots in his college career . . . Senior guard Joey Calcaterra, who grew up Novato, was USD’s top scorer a year ago at 13.3 points per game. He remains a starter but is averaging just 5.0 points on 3-for-9 shooting through two games.

Cover photo of San Diego forward Terrell Brown-Soares courtesy of USD Athletics

