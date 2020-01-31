OREGON STATE (13-8, 3-6) at CAL (9-11, 3-4)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-OREGON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads 88-62 but Oregon State won 79-71 at Corvallis in their only meeting last year. Prior to that, the Bears had won six in a row and 11 of 12. Cal leads 39-25 in games played at Berkeley.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears come off a 77-72 loss to No. 11 Oregon, just their third defeat at home this season in 12 games. Cal led by as many as seven points, but faded offensively over the final minutes and was unable to stop Oregon senior guard Payton Pritchard, who scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half. . . . Sophomore Matt Bradley scored 25 points against the Ducks, his seventh 20-point performance of the season. Bradley, who has scored double digits in all but one game this season, is averaging 17.6 per game. . . . Senior Paris Austin scored 12 points and went over 1,000 for his career. Combining his totals from Boise State and Cal, he now has 1,008 points. . . . Cal had 13 assists vs. Oregon, but continues to be ranked last in the Pac-12 and is 348th nationally with 9.5 assists per game.

OREGON STATE STORYLINES: The Beavers beat Stanford 68-63 on Thursday, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Cardinal and a four-game losing skid overall this season after road losses to the Washington schools and home defeats to the Los Angeles schools. OSU is taking aim at its first road sweep of the Bay Area schools since 2009 . . . The Beavers’ three conference victories came against Colorado, Arizona and Stanford. . . . At Stanford, freshman guard Jarod Lucas came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points, Tres Tinkle scored 15, Ethan Thompson had 14, and Pac-12 blocked shots leader Kylor Kelley swatted seven to go with 10 points and six rebounds. Kelley, who set OSU’s career record with 185 blocks and ranks second nationally at 3.9 per game. . . . Tinkle, who is second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.2 points per game, has posted 86 consecutive double-digit games. He also leads the Pac-12 in total steals with 45 . . . . Lucas was the third-highest scorer in California high school history, totaling 3,356 career points at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

OREGON STATE GAME NOTES: Click here