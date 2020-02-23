Cal entered its weekend road trip to Washington having won just two Pac-12 road games since the start of th 2017-18 season.

With a win this afternoon at Washington, the Bears can make it two conference road wins in four days.

Cal kicked off the weekend with a 66-57 win at Washington State, its first win outside Berkeley in any game this season. The Bears were previously 0-7 in true road games, 0-10 away from home this season.

But with the conquest of the Cougars, the Bears (11-15, 5-8) entered action today in eighth place in the Pac-12 standings. Sure, the standings are clogged, and the Bears are just a half-game ahead of three teams tied for ninth through 11th place. They are also just one game back of seventh-place Stanford, which has faded after a strong start.

Cal beat Washington in Berkeley 61-58 in overtime on Jan. 11 when Matt Bradley banked in a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in overtime.

Washington (12-15, 2-12) has won just once in 10 games since to slide into last place. The Huskies were picked third in the Pac-12. It was the Bears who were projected to finish 12th.

A victory today would give the Bears two conference road victories in a season for the first time since 2016-17, when they were 3-6 in those games.

Check back for in-game updates:

Cal starting lineup: G Joel Brown, G Paris Austin, G Matt Bradley, F Grant Anticevich, F Andre Kelly.

Washington starting lineup: G Jamal Bey, G Marcus Tsohonis, G Nahziah Carter, F Hamier Wright, F Isaiah Stewart.

15:42 1st H: Matt Bradley is off to a strong start and the Bears enjoy a lead at Seattle. Bradley had eight points on 5-for-5 from the free throw line and a 3-pointer. The Bears led 7-5 at 17:47 without having taken a field-goal attempt. They are 7-for-7 from the foul line. Nahziah Carter had seven of UW's nine points. Cal 12, Washington 9.

13:12 1st H: Washington turned the ball over on four straight possessions but the Bears could not add to their lead until Bradley knocked down a 3-pointer, doubling the Bears' lead to 6 points. Bradley has 11 points. Cal 15, Washington 9.

10:31 1st H: The Bears continue to lead, primarily thanks for Washington's seven turnovers. Jaden McDaniels, the Huskies' big freshman, going to the FT line for 2 shots after the timeout. Cal 17, Washington 11.

7:56 1st H: Cal is 10-for-10 from the FT line, accounting for half of the Bears' points. It's a good thing, too, because they are suddenly struggling to find good shots against the UW zone defense that you might watching at Syracuse, where Mike Hopkins was a long-time assistant to Jim Boeheim. Cal 20, Washington 19.

4:13 1st H: The Huskies have turned this game on its ear with a 12-0 run that included a five-point play. Hamier Wright nailed a 3-pointer at the same time as D.J. Thorpe was called for a Flagrant 1 foul on UW's Isaiah Stewart. The freshman made both free throws and Washington was awarded the ball (Carter missed an open 3). Cal has missed its past 8 shots and 10 of its past 11. The Bears have gone 4:27 without scoring. Washington 29, Cal 20.

2:09 1st H: This is quickly getting out of hand. The Bears are 1 for their last 12 shooting from the field and do not have a field goal since Thorpe's dunk gave them a 17-11 lead with 11:30 left. Cal is 4-for-18 from the field, 14-for-14 from the FT line. Washington shooting 61 percent. Washington 38, Cal 24.

HALFTIME: Washington 43, Cal 26. The Bears missed their final 10 shots of the half, held without a field goal for the last 11:30 of the opening period. They can only see the Huskies' tail lights because they are 16-for-16 from the free throw line. Cal was 21-for-24 from the FT line at WSU, so the Bears have made 37 of 40 over the past 60 minutes of action. However . . . nothing else has worked for the Bears, who are shooting 19 percent (4-for-21) from the field and have 10 turnovers. UW's zone is baffling them entirely. Washington, which has lost its past nine games, trailed 20-17 when it began a 26-6 surge to close out the half. Washington is shooting 60 percent (15-for-25), including 6-for-10 on threes. Carter has 11 points, McDaniels 10 (along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists) and Wright 9 for the Huskies. Bradley has 11 points for Cal, but scored all of them in the opening 6:45. Since then, he and the Bears have rarely gotten a good look at the basket. Washington is outscoring Cal 14-2 in the paint.