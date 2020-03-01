Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Upset No. 13 Arizona in Final Regular-Season Game

The Cal women's basketball team pulled off its best win of the season in its final regular-season game as the Bears knocked off 13th-ranked Arizona 55-54 in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday.

It was Cal's second win over a ranked team this season. The Bears upset No. 20 Arkansas back in November, but Sunday's win came on the road against a team ranked among the top 15.

Despite the win, Cal finished last in the Pac-12 and will be the 12th seed in next week's Pac-12 tournament.

Cal senior Jaelyn Brown hit the game-winning shot, scoring on a layup with 14 seconds left to put the Bears (11-18, 3-15 Pac-12) ahead by one. Arizona's Aari McDonald then missed a three-point attempt with two seconds remaining.

The Wildcats (23-6, 12-6 Pac-12) were coming off Friday's 73-72 victory over fourth-ranked Stanford, but they could not get past Cal, which won despite shooting just 30.4 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent in the second half.

Arizona was just 1-for-16 from three-point range, including 0-for-8 in the second half.

Brown finished with 10 points and was just 1-for-9 from the floor before she made the go-ahead basket. Freshman Jazlen Green led Cal in scoring with 17 points.

Cal held a 30-26 lead at halftime, but the Wildcats surged to a five-point lead with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Arizona led by three at 52-49 when McDonald made a pair of free throws with 1:31 left in the fourth quarter, but Brown tied it by hitting all three foul shots with 1:11 to go.

Brown made one free throw with 33 seconds remaining to put Cal ahead by a point, but McDonald hit two foul shots with 25 seconds to go to give the Wildcats a one-point advantage.

Cal's CJ West missed two free throws with 16 second remaining, but Brown got the rebound and scored the final points of the game.