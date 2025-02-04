Cal Women Drop 2 Spots to No. 21; Ioanna Krimili Honored
The Cal women’s basketball team slipped two spots to No. 21 in the latest AP Top-25 rankings, release Monday.
The drop was predictable after the Bears lost 65-52 to North Carolina last Thursday. The Tar Heels, ranked 15th a week ago, jumped two spots to No. 13 this week.
The Bears (19-4, 7-3 ACC) came back Sunday to rout Pittsburgh 84-53 on Sunday, and reside alone in seventh place in the 18-team Atlantic Coast Conference.
The AP Top-25 has more regard for the Bears than the NCAA’s NET computer rankings, which had Cal at No. 35 on Monday. The Bears are behind three teams in the NET they have beaten this season — No. 20 Alabama, No. 21 Florida State and No. 24 North Carolina State.
The Bears were the only ACC team to have beaten NC State this season, entering play Monday. Cal won 78-71 at Berkeley last month and the Wolfpack, ranked No 14 by the AP, was playing Monday evening at home against No. 10 Duke.
Cal’s big week on the road continues Sunday with an 11 a.m. PT matchup at South Bend, Ind., against ACC leader Notre Dame (19-2, 10-0). The Fighting Irish are No 3 in the AP Top-25 and No. 5, according to the NET.
KRIMili ON WATCH LIST: Senior guard Ioanna Krimili, the NCAA’s active career leader with 403 made 3-pointers, has been named to the 50-player watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year award.
She is 16th all-time in career 3’s and is fifth among active players with 2,461 points. That ranks 96th all-time nationally, dating back to the 1981-82 season. Krimili’s 15.4 scoring average this season leads the Bears.