Cal Coach Charmin Smith, Player Leilani McIntosh React to Kobe Bryant's Death

Jake Curtis

Cal women's coach Charmin Smith had a simple reaction in the video below to the news that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash: "I felt sick to my stomach."

Her postgame comments, captured in the video at the top of this story, did not begin with an analysis of the Bears' loss, but rather her reaction to Bryant's death, and the perspective it put on things. She 

Cal freshman Leilani McIntosh noted in the video below that she had been with Bryant and the daughter that died during the summer. She talked about what Bryant was doing for eomen's basketball.

Comments

Basketball

