Cal Women's Basketball: Bears' Season Ends With Loss to Arizona State

Charmin Smith

Jake Curtis

Cal's first season under Charmin Smith is over.

After upsetting top-25 teams in their previous two games, the Bears lost to 13th-ranked Arizona 86-73 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals on Friday in Las Vegas.

It was the same Arizona team that Cal had stunned in Tucson 55-54 in the final regular-season game. The Bears then upset 24th-ranked Arizona State in the opening round of the conference tournament Thursday.

But the Wildcats executed a measure of revenge by dominating Cal on Friday. Arizona led by at least 13 points throughout the second half and held a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Bears got to within 10 points with 38 seconds left, but it was far too late.

Senior Jaelyn Brown led the Bears with 25 points and seven rebounds in her final game at Cal, closing her four years at No. 25 on Cal's all-time scoring list with 1,091 career points. Freshman guard Jazlen Green added 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Cal finished the season with a 12-19 record, while Arizona State improved to 24-6.

"Obviously, we're disappointed that our journey comes to an end today, but I am super proud of the team that we were all year," said Smith on the Cal athletic website. "I am proud of the fight that we showed, the growth that we showed and proud of the tone that our seniors set for this program and the foundation that was established."

Arizona's Cate Reese led all scorers with 30 points, going 13-for-15 from the floor. 

